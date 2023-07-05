Team Rota: Janell Selvera

Janell Selvera is a librarian aide at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) library on Naval Station Rota, Spain. Daily duties include checking in and out of books, reshelving items, creating new library accounts, signing patrons onto computers, and assisting patrons.



“On Tuesdays when we have story time, I read some books to the children and help them with making a craft that goes along with the theme,” she said. “I also help prepare the craft ahead of time.”



Selvera’s favorite part of her job is creating events, making crafts and decorating. During her time at the library, she has created three escape rooms and two murder mysteries in addition to decorating for seasons and holidays, and helping with the annual summer reading program.



Selvera, who considers Texas home, has been a military spouse for 16 years. She worked as a recreation aide in Sigonella, Sicily and as a Hallmark representative in Mississippi before arriving to Rota in 2019.



Outside of work, Selvera has a variety of interests to keep her busy.

“I like designing art, making crafts, playing video games, playing board games, watching crime shows, and reading a good book,” she said.



Selvera and her family have also traveled all around Spain and within Europe. Some include Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United Kingdom, Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Montenegro.



“My favorite things about Spain are my awesome Spanish friends, the Costa del Sol and hiking the beautiful country.”

