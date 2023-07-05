Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 Changes Command

Guest Speaker Commodore Stewart of Naval Beach Group ONE, presented Miranda with the Legion of Merit award for his accomplishments and hard work over his 2 years in command.



“What an amazing two years! I am extremely proud of the several accomplishments that the men and women of ACB-1 were able to successfully execute during my time onboard. I was surrounded by individuals who inspired me every day and helped elevate my game as a leader to even greater heights” said Miranda. “Together as a team we unlocked our potential, our swagger, and stand ready to bring the violent, lethal, and competitive edge to the fight. I am excited for Capt. Andy Litteral and his opportunity to lead these warriors in the coming years. It is a bittersweet time to have to leave ACB-1 but I look forward and stand humbled and honored to be able to continue my time in service in yet another major command opportunity.”



The change of command was a formal passing of the colors from Miranda to Litteral as the officers transferred authority and responsibility and remembered past accomplishments.



Under Miranda’s leadership, ACB 1 participated in community outreach events including San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 and 2022, Miramar Air Show 2022, and Los Angeles Fleet Week 2022. His operational tasking was vast and without successful, participating in exercises such as Joint Logistics Over the Shore 2021 and 2022, Freedom Banner 21, Pacific Partnership 2022 and 2023, Native Fury 22, Resolute Dragon 22, and Balikatan 23. Capt. Miranda pushed ACB 1 to their highest potential, even when not overseas they were training, completing 2 Resilient Expeditionary Agile Littoral Logistics exercises, 8 Quarterly Reservist Training reserve training weekends, 10 command post exercises, 2 khaki Field Training Exercise, 1 field training exercise, and 2 Naval Beach group ONE exercises.



“I am honored to be your next commanding officer and I will give you my absolute best effort,” said Litteral. “I know we can build a winning culture that each of us is proud to be a part of and I am truly honored and proud to be a part of the ACB 1 team.”



Capt. Litteral, a native of Cincinnati Ohio, commissioned in 1999 through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program. His shore assignments include instructor and command training evaluator at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, Charleston, South Carolina; production officer at Public Works Department Great Lakes, Illinois; executive assistant to the commander, NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia; service program manager and assistant operations officer, NAVFAC Europe Africa Southwest Asia, Naples, Italy; and public works officer at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. He most recently served as assistant chief of staff for facilities and environment at Marine Corps Installations Command – East, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



Miranda’s next assignment will be as the commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, and Central.



ACB 1 is headquartered in San Diego and is the sole Navy unit to conduct INLS missions. ACB 1 supports Joint Force operations and humanitarian aid response with ship-to-shore logistics and rapidly deployable construction teams around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:36 Story ID: 449178 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 Changes Command, by ENS Brianna Curley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.