Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.4 Concludes in Jordan

CAMP AL-QUAWAYRAH, Jordan - Intrepid Maven 23.4 concluded in southern Jordan on July 13, 2023. The exercise included more than 450 U.S. Marines and Sailors, alongside partnering elements of the Jordanian Armed Forces, who conducted infantry-based training, fire and maneuver, communications, medical, individual and collective marksmanship and gunnery skills and fire support coordination.



“I should note that we were very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with the Jordanian Armed Forces, historically one of America’s staunchest partners for peace and security in the region” said Major General Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command. “They are an invaluable partner; complemented by their engagement, professionalism and leadership, Intrepid Maven 23.4 was the largest, and quite possibly the most dynamic, iteration to date.”

The Exercise Control Group provided command and control of the entire training exercise, while simultaneously managing the logistical and administrative actions required to support several subordinate elements- including elements from the task force’s administrative, logistics, communications, force protection and operations.



The larger detachment of U.S. Marines supporting Intrepid Maven 23.4 consisted of active-duty Marines from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment as well as Marine reservists from 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division. Our partnering elements of the Jordanian Armed Forces included their infantry ground forces.



Intrepid Maven 23.4 is the eighth iteration of Exercise Intrepid Maven and the second occurrence of the Intrepid Maven series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces.



Exercise Intrepid Maven is a U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command-conceptualized and -implemented exercise series designed in late 2021, with the first iteration having occurred in Jordan in March 2022. The series, to include IM 23.4, is designed to strengthen partnerships, produce training opportunities, contribute to interoperability and improve conditions for regional security.



Episodic in nature, Intrepid Maven, which occurs with anywhere from one to any of a number of partner nations during each iteration, is a force deployment-tailored training series designed to demonstrate persistence in partnering; to prepare for the demands of a volatile and fluid AOR; to conduct unit-level training in new and challenging areas, spaces and facilities; and to demonstrate service ability to project forces to meet emergent requirements.



For more information about Intrepid Maven 23.4, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/IntrepidMavenJordan. All photos, videos, and other media has been uploaded here from the exercise.



For specific inquiries relative to Intrepid Maven 23.4, contact 1st Lt. Olivia Giarrizzo at olivia.giarrizzo@usmc.mil or Lt. Col. Lyle Gilbert at lyle.gilbert1@usmc.mil.

