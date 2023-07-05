607th Air Operations hosts change of command

Col. Jason Hokaj, previously served as the outgoing commander for the 607th AOC passing it along to Col. Matthew Gaetke, incoming 51st Operations Group commander. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 22:11
|Story ID:
|449175
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS , KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
