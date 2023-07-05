Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    607th Air Operations hosts change of command

    CAMP HUMPHREYS , SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Col. Jason Hokaj, previously served as the outgoing commander for the 607th AOC passing it along to Col. Matthew Gaetke, incoming 51st Operations Group commander. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023
    Story ID: 449175
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS , KR 
    Web Views: 2
