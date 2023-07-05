Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Venturous holds change of command ceremony

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Karen Kutkiewicz relieved Cmdr. Cory Riesterer as commanding officer of the USCGC Venturous (WMEC 625) during a change of command ceremony Thursday at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

    Capt. Kristen Serumgard, chief of Operational Forces of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony.

    Kutkiewicz previously served as deputy chief of Strategic Communications at Coast Guard Headquarters.

    Riesterer served as the commanding officer of Venturous from July 2021 to July 2023. His next assignment will be as the Drug and Migrant Interdiction chief at the Coast Guard Office of Maritime Law Enforcement.

    The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another.

    Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Change of Command
    USCGC Venturous

