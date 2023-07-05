Air Force’s largest bowling alley set to undergo $2 million renovation

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - The 773d Force Support Squadron recently celebrated the grand opening of Polar Bowl’s newly renovated restaurant, now known as Frost Bites. With the upgrade, the squadron aims to provide a more modern experience for members of the JBER community.



As part of the modernization, Polar Bowl will temporarily close its doors for a $2 million renovation of its bowling lanes. The project will be funded through Morale, Welfare, and Recreation funds generated by business transactions that happen across the installation.



“When you spend a dollar at the Exchange, that money comes back to our community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander, noting the revenue fuels readiness.

“The resiliency of our forces and families are critical readiness enablers.”



The final day of operations before the closure is scheduled for July 16, with plans to reopen on Sept. 15.



During the revamp, Frost Bites will remain open. The restaurant accepts essential station messing – meal cards – as a form of payment.



The renovations at the Polar Bowl will update the facility with new couch-style furniture, upgraded ball returns, and modernized projectors with screens above each lane. Facility-wide improvements like new carpet, ceiling tiles, and freshly painted walls will make the center more inviting.



Pending structural capabilities, a partition wall will be added between lanes 12 and 13. Lanes 1 through 12 will be available to reserve for private events.

When renovations finish in September, Polar Bowl will become the only bowling alley in the state to offer HyperBowling. According to the game’s website, HyperBowling, first announced in 2018, features LED colored bumpers off which players can strategically bounce bowling balls to accumulate additional points before striking pins.



“HyperBowling is like Topgolf for bowling,” said Joseph Dyson, 773d FSS director. “It’ll introduce something new for our families aside from regular bowling.”



Polar Bowl is extending its "kids bowl free" promotion until October. This promotion allows children to bowl without any additional cost to families.



Dyson said he is looking forward to welcoming patrons back in September to experience a more modern facility.

