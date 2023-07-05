Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whose AO is it anyway?

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,
    I’m a little confused at the meaning of an acronym, which I’ve heard used two different ways. One is a place and one is a person. I’ve heard it used, “He’s the AO on this project.” And, “Our AO is this building.”
    I could use a little help figuring out the two, meanings of this one pair of over-used letters.
    Sincerely,
    Acrimonious Acronym Reader

    Dear AAR (your initials not the After Action Report),
    There are at least two meanings for the acronym you wrote about. The first AO, you reference is a person. That person would be the action officer _ the person responsible for tracking the progress, or action, on any project or task to which they are assigned.
    The second version of AO in your missive stands for area of operations. That can be as small as my desk or as big as a continent. And, since my desk is often full, I will happily stick to that AO and be the AO for organizing it until I clear the clutter.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

