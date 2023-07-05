Young Corpus Christi native recognized as Honorary Naval Aviator

Photo By Ensign Harison Stevens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Julian Galloway sits at the desk of Cmdr. Robert Stochel,...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Harison Stevens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Julian Galloway sits at the desk of Cmdr. Robert Stochel, Commanding Officer Training Squadron (VT) 31 aboard NAS Corpus Christi as part of the Pilot for a Day (PFAD) program. PFAD is hosted by the "Wise Owls" of VT-31 and gave Julian and his family a chance to experience a day in the life of a Naval Aviator. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Harison Stevens/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Wise Owls”, of Training squadron (VT) 31, invited eight-year-old Julian Galloway and his family to the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi flight line to experience a day in the life of a Naval Aviator, June 22.



Julian is participating in the Pilot for a Day program. Pilot for a Day is supported by a local partnership between the “Stingrays” of VT-35 and Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. The goal of the program is to enable children suffering from chronic or life-threatening illnesses to experience a day in the life of a Naval Aviator. This program has been in operation for the past 20 years and over 100 children have participated. Typically, VT-35 hosts the children, but in this case, the “Wise Owls” of VT-31 volunteered to support Julian’s visit.



The day started at a parachute loft where Julian was outfitted with a customized flight suit complete with squadron patches and an embroidered flight bag filled with aviation supplies.



With his flight suit on, Julian greeted everyone in the room with a high five and a huge smile. He tried on helmets, favoring one decorated with his favorite cartoon characters. Later, he personally inspected an un-packed parachute and then continued on to the VT-31 squadron spaces, where he met VT-31’s Commanding Officer (CO), Cmdr. Robert Stochel.



Seated in the CO’s chair, Julian made sure everyone understood who was in charge, declaring, “I’m the boss,” and “Now, I’m official.”



Julian and Stochel exchanged challenge coins in the spirit of military tradition. The coin Julian presented to Stochel is now proudly displayed on the CO’s desk. The two bonded as they discussed mutual interests such as dinosaurs and Legos. “Hosting Pilot for a Day was an easy decision and we’re honored to support Julian’s day,” Stochel said “Everyone gets involved and it's uplifting for everyone who is able to participate.”



The honorary pilot was also treated to a visit with two U.S. Air Force pilots, Capt. Paul Aanestad and Maj. Matthew Goering from 87th Flying Training Squadron located onboard Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. Aanestad and Goering flew in on two T-38 Talons to support the event. They gave Julian and his family a close look at the jets and presented Julian with his own pair of Air Force wings.



Afterwards, Julian went next door for a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol tour that included a close look at a P-3 Orion. Julian sat in the pilot’s seat and was introduced to the technology onboard the aircraft. His favorite part of the P-3 Orion tour was exploring the bunk beds in the sleeping quarters of the aircraft and taking some time to look through all the patches, shirts, toys, and stickers he had been given throughout the day.



Continuing on his busy schedule for the day, Julian and his family visited the NAS Corpus Christi fire department. They rode onto the flight line in a fire truck and got a firsthand look at the capabilities of the truck-mounted hoses.



At each place Julian went, lots of smiles were shared.



“It’s an awesome experience. It’s really important for us, and for myself personally, to be able to do it [Pilot for a Day] because it puts a smile on their face and lights them up, especially when they’re going through their sickness,” said Lt. Rhen Nathe, instructor pilot. “It’s also important from a Navy perspective that we can reach out to the community and give back as much as this community has given us.”



At the end of the day, Julian was presented with a certificate recognizing him as an honorary Naval Aviator. VT-31’s executive officer, Cmdr. Michael Strittmatter led the presentation and noted that Julian’s tenacity, strength, and self-confidence are exactly the traits that make the best Naval Aviators.



“It has been a really great day so far. Everybody has made everything special,” Said Mónica Galloway, Julian’s mother. “It is overwhelming, and it really is unbelievable how much support we have received. I just can’t put it into words.”



Julian wrapped the day up with some simulated flight time in both the T-6B Texan II and T-44C Pegasus simulators. In the simulators, Julian got to put his new Naval Aviator wings to the test and try his hand at flying aerobatic maneuvers.



“It’s awesome. It’s a really great feeling to be able to give him something he’ll remember,” said Lt. Nate Shepherd, instructor pilot.



Julian’s family has received incredible support from the local community and has coined the slogan, “Julian Strong.” Those in VT-31 who had the privilege of meeting Julian and his family will be cheering on Team Julian as he continues his treatment at Driscoll.



VT-31 and VT-35 are two of the Navy’s premier joint multi-engine training squadrons and is responsible for the advanced training of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard maritime/turboprop aircraft communities. Additionally, the command trains Foreign Military students from Italy, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. Students go on to fly platforms such as the P-8A “Poseidon,” C-130J “Super Hercules,” E-6B “Mercury,” and E-2D “Hawkeye.”