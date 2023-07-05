JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Naval Support Activity Lakehurst held a change of command ceremony officiated by Rear Adm. Wesley McCall on July 13, 2023, at NSA Lakehurst, N.J.



During the ceremony U.S. Navy Capt. James Howell assumed command of NSA Lakehurst from U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Ingargiola, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commander and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst deputy commander.



“We are joint, not joined, so I have had the privilege of working alongside members from all branches here; learning from them and hopefully teaching them about how the Navy does business,” said Ingargiola. “To my Sailors, it has been my honor and privilege to serve with each and every one of you. I will miss you all.”



Under Ingargiola’s leadership, NSA Lakehurst was able to maintain operations to sustain combat-ready, mission-deployable Sailors during the COVID-19 pandemic and Operations Allies Welcome/Refuge, the largest evacuation in U.S. military history, as well as military aid rendered in support of Ukraine.



“To the Sailors of NSA Lakehurst, I have been impressed with what I’ve seen from you,” said Howell. “I have seen teamwork, discipline, leadership and skill. I am humbled to lead you and honored to serve with you. Together, I am looking forward to continuing the work you’ve been doing with Captain Ingargiola as we work to serve the Joint Base, its community, and the Navy.”



Howell now commands a premiere maritime service, fully integrated into Joint Force operations, enabling complete mission success within the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic region at the nation’s only tri-service Joint Base; all while building tough sailors, civilians and families, and a proud Navy culture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 15:55 Story ID: 449149 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Lakehurst holds 'Joint' themed Change of Command Ceremony, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.