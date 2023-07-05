Fort McCoy's Garrison Workforce Information Portal: ‘From hire, to inspire, to retire’

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot of the new Garrison Workforce Information Portal at Fort McCoy, Wis.,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This screen shot of the new Garrison Workforce Information Portal at Fort McCoy, Wis., for installation workforce members is shown July 13, 2023. The portal offers a multitude of online support for installation employees to help with their careers, and more. The portal was created by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. (Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) has created a new SharePoint (CAC enabled) site for the purpose of sharing plans and programs with the workforce.



The Garrison Workforce Information Portal (GWIP), located at https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/usag-fmwi-dhr-gwip/SitePages/GWIP.aspx?OR=Teams-HL&CT=1667922065669&clickparams=eyJBcHBOYW1lIjoiVGVhbXMtRGVza3RvcCIsIkFwcFZlcnNpb24iOiIyNy8yMjEwMjgwNzIwMCIsIkhhc0ZlZGVyYXRlZFVzZXIiOmZhbHNlfQ%3D%3D, is a work in progress, and some parts are still “under construction” but Fort McCoy DHR is making continuous improvements as new suggestions and updates are being completed.



The site was created to align with the Garrison’s Installation Management Systems’ Human Resources policy, which outlines 12 functional areas that need to be shared with the workforce.



As a result, there are 12 tiles on the site, which link to specific information and content. These tiles are:



• Recruitment, hiring, and retention.



• Onboarding.



• Time & attendance/pay/workplace schedules/telework.



• Organizational protocol/emergency procedures.



• Workforce development.



• Defense Performance Management & Appraisal Program.



• Incentive awards.



• Wellness.



• Position management.



• Succession planning.



• Departures/retirement.



• Civilian personnel human resources.



Two primary components are required for success, that is, the voice of the customer — user feedback about content and functionality, and collaboration with our garrison staff who are content subject matter experts.



This endeavor is the first of its kind, and success and set-backs are part of the process, said Workforce Development Officer Michael Modawell with DHR.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources.)