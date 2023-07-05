Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment Sibert Award Winners

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Story by Spc. Kimberly Gonzalez 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. -- The 82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) was awarded the MG William L. Sibert Award for the second year in a row on June 29, 2023. The detachment’s hard work and dedication was recognized by the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialists (CBRNs) during their regimental week.

    The Sibert Award is a recognition of excellence presented by the Chemical Corps Regimental Association to the top CBRNs companies in the United States Army in the active-duty, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve components, to include detachments and teams. The award is named after Major General William L. Sibert who is often referred to as the father of the Chemical Corps.

    “The battalion commander has to endorse a recommendation for us to compete,” said 82nd CRD, 10th SFG(A) Detachment Sergeant. “There is an entire packet that is sent to the U.S. Army CBRN school.”

    Each team is graded over the course of the year by their individual and collective training, maintenance and inspection, safety, organizational excellence and a performance summary by the commander. A panel of Chemical Corps members review and score each packet during a board and selects the best from each component.

    This year the 82nd CRD was recognized as the best detachment over all Chemical teams in the U.S. Army.

    “This is our second year in a row winning the Sibert Award,” said the Detachment Sergeant. “We are also the first and only CRD team to ever win this award.”

    The 82nd CRD has proven to be the best of the best CBRNs through their physical fitness scores, weapons qualifications, safety inspections, unit awards and decorations, deployment contributions, volunteering and mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:25
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    This work, 82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment Sibert Award Winners, by SPC Kimberly Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    10th SFG(A)

