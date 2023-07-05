82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment Sibert Award Winners

Photo By Spc. Kimberly Gonzalez | Capt. Joseph Richissin, left, Master Sgt. Richard Carnicom, center, and 2nd Lt....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kimberly Gonzalez | Capt. Joseph Richissin, left, Master Sgt. Richard Carnicom, center, and 2nd Lt. Timothy Triplett, right, all from the 82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment, showcase their 2023 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award and streamer after being recognized on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, June 29, 2023. The Sibert award was presented to the 82nd CRD of 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) for the second year in a row and they are the only Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear detachment to win. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kimberly Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. -- The 82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) was awarded the MG William L. Sibert Award for the second year in a row on June 29, 2023. The detachment’s hard work and dedication was recognized by the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialists (CBRNs) during their regimental week.



The Sibert Award is a recognition of excellence presented by the Chemical Corps Regimental Association to the top CBRNs companies in the United States Army in the active-duty, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve components, to include detachments and teams. The award is named after Major General William L. Sibert who is often referred to as the father of the Chemical Corps.



“The battalion commander has to endorse a recommendation for us to compete,” said 82nd CRD, 10th SFG(A) Detachment Sergeant. “There is an entire packet that is sent to the U.S. Army CBRN school.”



Each team is graded over the course of the year by their individual and collective training, maintenance and inspection, safety, organizational excellence and a performance summary by the commander. A panel of Chemical Corps members review and score each packet during a board and selects the best from each component.



This year the 82nd CRD was recognized as the best detachment over all Chemical teams in the U.S. Army.



“This is our second year in a row winning the Sibert Award,” said the Detachment Sergeant. “We are also the first and only CRD team to ever win this award.”



The 82nd CRD has proven to be the best of the best CBRNs through their physical fitness scores, weapons qualifications, safety inspections, unit awards and decorations, deployment contributions, volunteering and mission readiness.