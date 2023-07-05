New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. ready to lead

Photo By Mark Schauer | Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (left) assumed responsibility as the highest-ranking...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (left) assumed responsibility as the highest-ranking enlisted Soldier at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground from post commander Col. John Nelson (right), as Master Sgt. Donald Bullock of the Airborne Test Force (left rear) and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill look on. The change of responsibility ceremony took place on July 13, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare assumed the highest enlisted leadership position at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on July 13 in a change of responsibility ceremony presided over by YPG Commander Col. John Nelson.



Hailing to YPG from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Millare stressed the vital importance of YPG's test mission to the warfighter in remarks following the ceremony.



“I recognize the profound responsibility that comes with this role, and I will try to add value to this great organization,” Millare said. “There are a great many Soldiers and civilians who work day in and day out to enable the modernization of our Army. I want to build on the legacy of this organization.”



Millare also pledged to foster the same camaraderie between the military and civilian workforce that outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill was widely praised for.



In remarks to the audience, Nelson praised Gill as a “Soldier’s Soldier” who authentically cared for Soldiers, their families, and YPG’s civilian workforce. He also praised Gill’s wife, Amanda, for her volunteer service on post and her contributions in her career as a registered nurse for Yuma Regional Medical Center during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Gill has led this organization, along with the YPG commander, through some trying times and tremendous accomplishments on behalf of Army modernization,” Nelson said. “His professionalism and influence on the personnel comprising the YPG team has enabled this organization to put equipment vital to the national defense through testing in rugged natural environments.”



For his part, Gill thanked YPG’s Soldiers and workforce for their efforts on behalf of Soldiers. He marveled at YPG’s position at the forefront of Army transformation efforts, crediting the workforce’s excellence with making it possible and underscoring that Soldiers’ lives depended on the testing conducted here.



“I honestly believe that if it wasn’t for the work done at YPG in the past, I wouldn’t be here, Mark Millare wouldn’t be here, and Col. Nelson wouldn’t be here today.”



Gill also noted the excellence of YPG’s Garrison, as exemplified by the high-marks achieved by the commissary, housing, and Child Development Center in recent Army-wide rankings.



“My experience here at Yuma Proving Ground and in the Yuma community was amazing,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed the community and made great lifelong friends, both in the military and in the community.”



Nelson highlighted Millare’s accomplished career as a non-commissioned officer, noting his multiple deployments and varied assignments across the Army enterprise.



“I’m excited that we are coming it at approximately the same time,” Nelson said. “I just took command two weeks ago, so we’ll have two solid years to do some good teaming together. He will bring his tremendous operational relevance to our mission here at YPG.”



Millare said he was enthused about the new position and YPG’s highly skilled personnel, and thanked the YPG community for their warm welcome.



“I am looking forward to learning how we can create value for this organization,” Millare said. “This post is at the cutting edge of Army modernization, and having the opportunity to lead this very talented, professional Soldier and civilian workforce is very humbling.”



Millare, a nearly 24-year veteran of the Army, deployed to Iraq four times. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Holy Name University, and a Master’s Degree in Project Management from Columbia Southern University.