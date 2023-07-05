Air Force Special Operations General begins new role as Deputy Director of DTRA

Fort Belvoir, Virginia - Ms. Rebecca Hersman, the Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, welcomed U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson aboard as the agency’s new Deputy Director on July 13, 2023.



Major General Davidson served most recently as the Deputy Commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The career Air Force officer has been a commander at the squadron, group and wing levels, led joint operations as the Deputy Commanding General for Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan and served as the Executive Officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff. His special operations-focused career is an excellent fit for the DoD’s Combat Support agency charged with countering weapons of mass destruction and supporting the U.S. military’s nuclear enterprise.



“DTRA has a special relationship with the Special Operations community, and it is a privilege to serve as the Deputy Director of this joint service agency,” said Davidson. “I am excited to join the DTRA team and I’m looking forward to representing the agency to other elements within the Department of Defense, the interagency, and our partner nations seeking to grow their own CWMD capabilities.”



Davidson earned a Bachelor of Science in Geography from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, a Master of Science in International Relations from Troy State University in Alabama, and Master of Military Art and Science from the School of Advanced Military Studies on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. His extensive military education includes the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama; Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth; Air War College, Maxwell AFB; Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Washington, D.C.; Joint Forces Staff College, Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia; Space Operations Executive Course, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.



DTRA is honored to welcome Maj. Gen. Davidson to the executive leadership staff.



DTRA provides cross-cutting solutions to enable the Department of Defense, the United States Government, and international partners to Deter strategic attack against the United States and its allies; Prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats; and Prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict.

