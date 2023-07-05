BCF Summit changes amplify employee feedback, target efficiencies

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Approximately 100 participants from Defense Contract Management Agency’s headquarters, operational commands and contract management offices met in-person and virtually to discuss Business Capabilities Framework updates June 27-29.



BCF serves as the agency’s governing framework, which examines, determines and incorporates decisions involving multiple functions or organizations. Complete BCF details and functional capabilities are located on 365 (login required).



“The summit was an opportunity to take the Business Capabilities Framework from 1.0 to 2.0,” said Sonya Ebright, DCMA deputy director and summit chairperson. “There were always small changes being made to BCF since its implementation in 2016, but we were at a point that larger changes needed to be made to drive efficiencies. This summit was the opportunity for these needed changes to be discussed and decided upon from viewpoints at all levels within the agency.”



The summit’s discussions encapsulated a broad spectrum of ideas, but their purpose centered on streamlining and efficiency.



“Our focus was on streamlining how the capability boards within the BCF function,” said Ebright. “It was important that all decisions were focused on creating repeatable and sustainable processes. I really feel like we made decisions that fostered these principles.”



The summit reduced the BCF’s overall capability boards from 13 to 7, providing greater opportunities for continuity of processes.



Leaders also discussed the importance of updating BCF-connected policies, instructions and manuals.



“We need to ensure our policies are able to be implemented and understood from the perspective of a brand new employee who just stepped into the agency,” said Ebright. “We often rely too heavily on tribal knowledge. Having policy in place that is understandable by everyone allows for all within the agency to understand how the agency functions regardless of their personal networks and who they know.”



Ebright acknowledged that making changes to policy and instructions requires thoughtful decision making.



“This type of change takes time and a continued dedication to the reason why the change is being made,” said Ebright. “It’s simply an idea and a decision we have to stay loyal to. Doing so will allow for all to function and have influence within the agency.”



Summit participants appreciated opportunities to discuss their current experiences and possible change.

“I felt our time was well-spent and key changes were made based on a full understanding of what the current issues were,” said Sean Higgins, Corporate Governance board member. “It was important to keep all the great things BCF has given to the agency while making the needed changes to allow for quicker decision making. I really feel we hit the mark by what we were able to accomplish these last few days.”



The summit ended with an official signing appointing Karen Schultheis, Information Technology executive director, as Organizational Infrastructure manager, and Juanita Christensen, Technical Directorate executive director, as Contractor Effectiveness manager.



“Combining what was three boards into one called the Organizational Infrastructure board brings together most of the functions needed to support the organization's resources including budget, people and IT,” said Schultheis. “This enables us to look at our policies and processes holistically.”



More changes connected to the summit’s discussions will be announced as they are finalized and implemented.

