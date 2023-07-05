Navy Instructor at Goodfellow Received Air Force Master Instructor Award

Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Slade Healy, an instructor at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Slade Healy, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow was awarded the prestigious U.S. Air Force Master Instructor award from Air Force Lt. Col. Erwin Mason, the 316th Training Squad Commander, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, on May 19th. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Zachary Giefer



GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Slade Healy, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow was awarded the prestigious U.S. Air Force Master Instructor award.



The Air Force Master Instructor award is a highly esteemed recognition, awarded to individuals demonstrating exceptional expertise, professionalism, and instructional proficiency.



“Healy's attainment of this award not only highlights his outstanding dedication to his craft, but also emphasizes his commitment to excellence and continuous improvement,” said Cryptologic Technician Collections Chief Tyler Turner, one of the course supervisors at Goodfellow.



The award has several criteria which must be met, which include a minimum of 1,000 hours of instruction, Air Force faculty development training attendance, and significant documentation of course development by the individual instructor.



Healy's dedication to the Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analyst course he teaches led to his recognition as a United States Air Force Master Instructor. This award is significant as it recognizes multiple benefits his efforts have provided, both to his peers and students, through the incorporation of advanced instructional techniques, his comprehensive subject matter expertise, and his ability to inspire and mentor aspiring Information Warfare professionals.



In his role as an instructor, Healy utilizes Air Force Master Instructor techniques to provide the latest teaching methodologies, best practices, and innovative approaches for his students. Healy's exceptional achievement aligns with the United States Navy's ongoing commitment to cultivating a highly skilled and proficient workforce.



This award distinguishes Healy from his colleagues as he is the only Navy instructor at Goodfellow to achieve this standard, and Healy’s leadership at Goodfellow recognize the significance of this achievement.



“CTI1 Healy leads from the front,” said Lt. Cdr. Nick Leyba, the detachment’s officer in charge. “His ability to seize this opportunity and hone his skills speaks volume on the type of Sailor, leader and instructor that he is. He is just one of the many outstanding Sailors that we have here at Goodfellow that embody our ‘Culture of Excellence’ and develop our future Information Warfare Warfighters across all services.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.