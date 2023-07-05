MSCoE leadership announce 2022 civilians of the year

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. Mark Glaspell, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence chief of staff (left) and...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. Mark Glaspell, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence chief of staff (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, MSCoE and Fort Leonard wood command sergeant major (right) pose for a photo with award recipients following Tuesday’s civilian of the year award ceremony at Lincoln Hall Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders announced the 2022 civilians of the year during a ceremony Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Directing his speech to the awardees, Col. Mark Glaspell, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence chief of staff said, “I know I speak for the entire leadership team when I say that we have a tremendous sense of respect and gratitude for your service.”

He said civilian employees provide critical continuity to Fort Leonard Wood because of the post’s diverse, ever changing permanent party and trainee population.

“The common thread that runs across the entire installation is our civilians. Your professionalism, experience and expertise across all of our functions play an immeasurable role in our success and it does not go unnoticed,” Glaspell said.

“Government civilians have served our nation in every endeavor since the Revolutionary War, taking the same oath as our military members and making the same commitment to support and defend the Constitution,” he said. “As military force structure and military requirements ebb and flow ─ civilians remain steady.”

According to Sarah Martin, a wWorkforce mManagement specialist with the MSCoE Civilian Personnel Office, the awards are intended to recognize employees for their outstanding efforts in both their daily work and specific acts.

Glaspell said the awardees serve in a variety of positions across post, like such as supply and resource managers, instructors and contract specialists.

“You bring a unique set of skills and experience along with hard work and dedication to your profession,” Glaspell said.. “Take pride in knowing that your commitment in excellence is clear and you are making a lasting impact on Fort Leonard Wood and the U.S. Army. We are honored to serve with you and we are excited to recognize you,” Glaspell said.”.

The civilians of the year received awards in four categories aligned with the MSCoE Enduring Priorities — each with three levels of award.

The 2022 awardees included:

In the Acquire, Retain, and Care for People category:

Foundational: James Winn, 1st Battalion 48th Infantry Regiment

Advanced: Savannah Kennedy, Mission and Installation Contracting Command

Strategic: Lisa Lyon, Operations and Integration with Fielded Force Integration Directorate

In the Develop Leaders of Character category:

Advanced: Laverne Starr, CID Special Agent and Military Police Investigation Course

Strategic: Rena Humphrey, U.S. Army Engineer School Department of Instruction

In the Train Warriors of Character and Generate Readiness category:

Foundational: Danyelle Anderson, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Fleet Management Expansion

Advanced: Ray Lasher, TACOM FMX

Strategic: Lori Gabel, MSCoE G8 Directorate

In the Drive Change and Shape the Force category:

Advanced: Jason Oliver, Collective Training Development Division for the U.S. Army Military Police School

Strategic: Kyle Henry, Maneuver Support Battle Lab Experimentation Branch

Martin said a panel of members from across the installation voted for recommended winners, and the commanding general selected the final winners, who each received a physical award and a $500 prize.

Individuals awarded the 2023 Excellence in Government Award were also recognized at Tuesday’s ceremony.

The Greater St. Louis Federal Executive Board’s Excellence in Government Award program recognizes military, postal, and federal civilian employees for their individual and team accomplishments in the workplace and community.

The Fort Leonard Wood recipients of the Excellence in Government Awards are:

Mr. James Winn, 1st Battalion 48th Infantry Regiment

Mrs. Becky Britt, 31st Engineer Battalion

Mrs. Elizabeth Williams, USAMPS Training Division