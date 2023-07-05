CNATTU Norfolk Sailors take part in Navy baseball history

Courtesy Photo | (June 23, 2023) NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. -- Center for Naval Aviation Technical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (June 23, 2023) NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. -- Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Norfolk Instructors Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Adam Burnett and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deonte Anderson pose with the trophy after participating as members of the Naval Air Station Airmen softball team during the “Navy World Series Throwback Softball Game” at McClure Stadium June 23. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Norfolk Instructors Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deonte Anderson and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Adam Burnett were a part of Navy history as members of the Naval Air Station Airmen softball team during the “Navy World Series Throwback Softball Game” at McClure Stadium June 23.



In June 1920, Naval Training Station Norfolk opened what would later become known as McClure Stadium after Captain Henry McClure. Due to World War II and the draft, many Major League Baseball players came through the stadium playing for Navy baseball teams, including Bob Feller, Yogi Berra, Pee Wee Reese and more.



The first Navy World Series was held in 1943 between the Naval Training Station (NTS) and Naval Air Station (NAS) teams to determine which team was the best after a very successful season for both.



This year, Sailors from sea and shore commands around Hampton Roads attended tryouts to be on the NAS or NTS team, each of which had 13-15 players. The game began with a home run derby followed by a live performance of the national anthem. The two teams played nine innings, with NAS winning 6-3.



The team members wore traditional uniforms identical to those worn in the 1940s and used wooden bats. The NS Norfolk commanding officer (CO) and command master chief (CMC) took part in the game with the CO being on the NTS team and CMC on the NAS team.



This year’s game was the 4th annual Throwback Softball World Series game. Currently the NAS team holds the winning record of 4-0.