BEST COMMISSARY AWARDS: DeCA honors its top stores for FY 2022 based on patron satisfaction, accountability, sales and more

By Jessica Rouse, DeCA public affairs specialist



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – In a virtual ceremony June 6, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced the fiscal year 2022 Best Commissary Awards at DeCA headquarters.



“We are recognizing the excellence and the execution of these stores in providing the benefit,” said Robert Bunch, executive director for the Store Operations Group. “I'd like to express my sincerest and heartfelt appreciation for the hard work of our associates last year.”



Awards are given in five categories determined by store location and size. They are named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed quality-of-life issues for the military and their families. Each winner surpassed DeCA's accountability, customer satisfaction, unit cost, sales, accident rates, and their photo portfolio submission.



The winners and runners-up are:



U.S. Best Small Commissary - Richard Paget Award

• 1st place – Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona

• 2nd place – U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona



Overseas Best Small Commissary – L. Mendel Rivers Award

• 1st place – U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany

• 2nd place – Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea



U.S. Best Large Commissary – Bill Nichols Award

• 1st place – Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida

• 2nd place – Fort Irwin, California



Overseas Best Large Commissary – Dan Daniel Award

• 1st place – Osan Air Base, South Korea

• 2nd place – U.S. Army Garrison Grafenwoehr, Germany



U.S. Best Super Commissary – Director's Award

• 1st place – Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

• 2nd place – Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii



DeCA zone managers nominated one store per award category from their zone. Nominations were judged on tangible and intangible qualities such as a friendly environment, a well-run store, a good work ethic and a sense of a cohesive team. Tangible qualities include:



• Sales

• Commissary Customer Service Survey (CCSS)

• Organization, cleanliness and visual appeal

• Safety

• Accountability

• Photo portfolio

• Display contests

• Special events



This year's winning store directors credit their employee's hard work and commitment to delivering the commissary benefit to patrons as the reasons they won.



“Winning this award has been an honor and the employees are grateful to receive this award for a second year,” said Shastine Boyce, store director at the Ansbach Commissary. “Our employees work hard to ensure our military community receives the best customer service and shopping experience, especially being located in another country.”



Ansbach Commissary has won the L. Mendel Rivers Award for Overseas Best Small Commissary two straight years.



“It feels great to be selected as one of the best commissaries,” said Paula A. Bennet, store director at Osan Air Base. “It is a great accomplishment for my team who work hard every day providing the benefit to our patrons.”



Bennett also won first place for the Dan Daniel Award for the Best Large Commissary Overseas in 2014 when she was stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.



“It's an honor to receive this award,” said Javier Ramirez, store director for both the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground commissaries in Arizona. “It validates all of the hard work and dedication from DeCA employees, vendors, baggers and contractors who are committed and feel part of the team's success in providing the commissary benefit.”



Throughout the award year, the stores focused on events that attract patrons. According to Bennett, Osan held an Easter egg hunt and customers continue to mention the event months later. She said events like this help make patrons feel like they are shopping at their local grocery store.



Ansbach Commissary worked with the base’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program to bring a dunk tank to their sidewalk sale and participated in a unit's “trunk or treat.” Boyce said patrons enjoy coming to see what's new and what savings they will find throughout the store.



Ramirez said that his team’s positive culture, great sense of pride and professional attitude keep customers coming back to shop in both of his stores.

