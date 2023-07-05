Showing our thanks at RAB: Length of service ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – More than 130 German and U.S. civilian honorees received recognition for their dedication of service during a Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2023.

    The honorees’ length of service ranged from 20 to 45 years.
    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gave a speech expressing his gratitude and presented the honorees with certificates of appreciation for their service.

    “You provide cultural expertise to help us navigate and accomplish our mission,” Jones said. “You train our Airmen, advise commanders, and innovate processes and procedures to ensure we successfully execute our mission each and every day.”

    After the ceremony honorees and their family and friends were given a tour of Ramstein Air Base and the flight line, which included a viewing of the inside of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

