Change of Command Ceremony Marks New Leadership for 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Moore, Georgia

Fort Moore, Georgia - In a ceremony held at Fort Moore, Ga., the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade bid farewell to Col. Christopher Landers as he officially relinquished command to Col. Brian Ducote, July 12.



The change of command represents a new chapter in the history of the brigade, as it continues to play a vital role in advancing security force assistance missions in Central and South America.



The event, held on a picturesque summer morning, saw U.S. Army advisors, distinguished guests, and families gathered to witness the transition of leadership.



Landers, the outgoing commander, was instrumental in leading the 1st SFAB to new heights during his tenure. Under his guidance, the brigade expanded its mission to several new countries in South America, providing critical assistance and support to partner nations and enhancing their security capabilities.



“Since the summer of twenty-one we’ve maintained our persistence partnerships in the SOUTHCOM [area of responsibility] and expanded to three additional countries with further expansion planned,” said Landers. “Most importantly we stand ready to heed the nation’s call for global employment at any time,” he added.



During his farewell address, Landers expressed his gratitude to the brigade’s advisors.



“To the advisors - your ingenuity, resilience, persistence, creativity, teamwork are hallmarks of your professionalism and emblematic of all that the [noncommissioned officer] creed stands for. So, I thank you for what you’ve done, what you will do, who you are, and who you will be,” said Landers.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that signifies the seamless transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. It serves as a testament to the continuity and strength of the unit as it embarks on new challenges and missions.



As Landers stepped down from command, the spotlight turned to Col. Brian Ducote, the incoming brigade commander.



Ducote brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in security force assistance. He served as the inaugural commander of 1st Battalion, 1st SFAB, when the unit was activated in 2017 and deployed with the unit to Afghanistan.



In his inaugural address, Ducote acknowledged the significance of the moment and the responsibility that comes with leading the brigade.



“Seeing how this formation has evolved and continues to make impacts around the globe brings an overwhelming sense of pride. In a healthy way, I feel undeserved and recognize it is by grace and mercy that I have the honor to serve with and for advisors and their families who represent all that is good in our Army,” said Ducote.



The change of command ceremony marked not only a transition in leadership but also a reaffirmation of the brigade's commitment to its mission. As the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade moves forward under Ducote's command, it is poised to make further strides in strengthening global security partnerships and building interoperability.

