RAB announces changes to civilian retiree access: What to expect

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The Department of Defense will no longer issue identification cards to DoD civilian retirees and the previously issued cards will no longer be accepted for installation access Aug. 31, 2023.



This installation access update is in accordance with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Memorandum, “Department of Defense Civilian Retiree Identification Card Termination,” dated Feb. 17, 2023.



DoD civilian retirees will still have access to Morale, Welfare and Recreation services on Ramstein AB, but must contact the Long-Term Pass Office at 86sfs.lns@us.af.mil to obtain an installation pass.



When requesting access, DoD civilian retirees will be required to submit the following items:



Base access request form, AE Form 190-16A (formerly Form 79), which will be provided by the Long-Term Pass Office upon request.

A copy of their Civilian Retirement SF-50

A valid unexpired passport

Once all necessary documents and verifications are complete passes may be issued to eligible DoD civilian retirees for up to one year.



“The termination of the DoD civilian retiree ID card does not affect entitlements authorized by the installation commander or add new restrictions impacting civilian retirees,” said Annette Davenport, 786th Force Support Squadron chief of customer support. “The change in procedures is solely based on advancements in installation physical access control systems and the implementation of the REAL ID Act.”



This change will not impact U.S. military retirees.



"We understand that civilian retirees have developed strong ties to the base and its offerings over the years," said U.S. Air Force Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander. "The process has changed, but our commitment to them has not.”

