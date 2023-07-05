PACIFIC AMPHIBIOUS LEADERS STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS, MODERNIZE FORCE

Photo By Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with Indonesian Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, commandant, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia during the closing ceremony of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 13, 2023. PALS strengthens our interoperability and working relationships across a wide range of military operations – from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to complex expeditionary operations. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindheimer) see less | View Image Page

BALI, Indonesia – The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, and Indonesian Marine Corps Commandant, Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, co-hosted the 9th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 9 - 14, 2023.



PALS is the premier gathering of regional amphibious and maritime force leaders across the Indo-Pacific. Each of the participating delegations hold a key stake in maintaining freedom of the seas and skies across the region. The relationships strengthened at PALS are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations.



“Our partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific contribute to regional peace and security. Moreover, cooperation and collaboration among likeminded nations, particularly for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, improves our collective ability to save lives and alleviate suffering,” said Lt. Gen. Jurney. “I am glad to benefit from the collective wisdom and experience of my colleagues here as we continue to work together to maintain peace, stability, and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Indo-Pacific Allies and partners from 24 participating countries came together during PALS 23 to strengthen relationships and exchange information on a broad range of topics related to amphibious operations and capabilities. This year’s symposium consisted of engagements between leaders as well as presentations covering: lessons learned from recent multilateral amphibious exercises; the role and value of amphibious forces in humanitarian assistance; regional coordination for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; innovation in littoral operations; and maritime interdiction operations.



In addition to panel discussions, representatives gave presentations on emerging capabilities such as the status of the U.S. Marine Littoral Regiment, joint personnel recovery, and new virtualization training opportunities. These presentations informed leaders on the latest modernization efforts while providing a forum to exchange experience-based knowledge and provide recommendations on further improving amphibious capabilities throughout the region.



“The Pacific region holds immense strategic significance, marked by its vast waters, diverse cultures, and unique geopolitical dynamics,” said Maj. Gen. Alamsyah during the symposium. “It is crucial that we adapt our strategies and capabilities to effectively respond to the challenges at hand. Our collective strength lies in the diversity of perspectives present in this room.”



Throughout PALS 23, delegations met in numerous bi-lateral and tri-lateral engagements to fortify personal relationships with one another as well as discuss various topics such as amphibious capability development, crisis response, and enhanced interoperability.





PALS 23 had participants from 24 countries including: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Fiji, France, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Netherland, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste, United Kingdom, and the United States.



Media queries should be sent to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations, marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil.



The PALS feature page on DVIDS will provide imagery daily for use and distribution: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PALS