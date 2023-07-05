309th FS begins F-16 block swap with Holloman

Photo By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | Crew chiefs assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | Crew chiefs assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This aircraft is a part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This paint scheme matches that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. see less | View Image Page

The 309th Fighter Squadron initiated an F-16 Fighting Falcon “block swap” with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



Totaling 935 aircraft, the F-16 fleet compromises 50% of the U.S. Air Force fighter inventory. A “block swap” entails an exchange of aircraft that with differences in upgrades and capabilities.



“The F-16 has been the primary fighter aircraft of the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years,” said Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “But as the Air Force strives for innovation and next-generation technologies, Luke aims to be fully transitioned to the F-35 in the next few years.”



In exchange for the Block 42 aircraft, the 309th FS will be receiving Block 40 aircraft from Holloman AFB. As of today, Holloman AFB has received 18 Block 42 F-16s, with three being Luke heritage jets with custom paint schemes.



The unique paint schemes honor significant events from the squadron’s history. The 309th FS has been an active squadron at Luke AFB since April 1, 1994.



“Our heritage jets have the same purpose as every other jet; to be flown for training,” said Maj. Saul Sharafinski, 309th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “This block swap allows flexibility and standardization of the 49th Wing’s training jets.”



The 49th Wing trains F-16 pilots as well as MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators, providing combat-ready Airmen and Guardians to the U.S. Air Force.



Up to this point, Luke has received 18 Block 40 F-16s. After the last iteration of the F-16 B-course the aircraft will be sent to several bases, the first being, Fort Wayne at Indiana Air National Guard Base, Indiana.



This is part of the Air Force’s larger initiative of accelerating change and investing in the development of its fighter force structure by transforming and modernizing efforts to ensure air and space superiority.