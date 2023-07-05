My DCMA: Ruth Rodriguez, contracting officer

Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Ruth Rodriguez is a senior termination contracting officer in the Contract Lifecycle...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Ruth Rodriguez is a senior termination contracting officer in the Contract Lifecycle Management Center at DCMA headquarters on Fort Gregg-Adams, but is based in Carson, California. She has been a part of the DCMA team almost 15 years. see less | View Image Page

CARSON, Calif. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Ruth Rodriguez shares her story.



My name is Ruth Rodriguez, and this is My DCMA. I have been a part of the DCMA team for almost 15 years. I will reach that milestone in November.



I am a senior termination contracting officer in the terminations group with the Contract Lifecycle Management Center at agency headquarters on Fort Gregg-Adams, but I am based in Carson, California. I am currently participating in a six-month assignment as a contract specialist with the closeout center, which is a part of the CLMC. I started the detail in April and it will end in September.



My job duties on the detail involve reviewing and processing final vouchers while completing all the requirements on the Contract Closeout Checklist. I coordinate closeout requirements with the agency team, buying commands and contractors to ensure expedited contract closeouts. I ensure contract closeout policies, procedures, and deviations are applied where appropriate. I perform various contract administration functions, including reviewing Defense Contract Audit Agency audits, funds reconciliation and ensure database integrity. I am in in the process of receiving a temporary administrative contracting officer warrant.



My job duties as a termination contracting officer include administering, negotiating, and settling complex complete and partial terminations. I mentor termination contracting officers and train new employees. I am a subject matter expert routinely contacted by my peers and other government and contractor personnel to analyze and solve complex issues.



I am involved on several Integrated Product Teams to include the Integrated Workload Management System, or IWMS, terminations module update and the terminations manual focus group. I routinely brief senior leaders on termination issues, process improvements and updates on IPTs. I continue to evaluate and recommend matters to senior leaders related to terminations, contract administration, cost and pricing initiatives, workload, and long-term termination and contract administration strategies to improve processes.



I enjoy working at my location because the termination group is a team of professional, hardworking and dedicated employees committed to exceptional performance in everything we do. We have inspired and assisted each other throughout complex situations on our job and are like a family.



I like working at DCMA because the agency has provided me with many career opportunities. I started out in the Keystone program as a contract administrator at DCMA Boeing Long Beach in California. I had the opportunity to see the production of a C-17 Globemaster III, fly in a C-17, and was an ACO for the C-17 production program before I moved over to my current position. I also participated in the DCMA tuition assistance program and finished my master’s degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology in December 2012.



In addition, I like working for the agency because I was selected and completed the Security+ Certification Preparation Program. DCMA continues to provide well-rounded opportunities, but it has not been easy to reach where I am now, however, the key has been perseverance and hard work. Along the way, I have met great mentors and coworkers whom I call my friends and family. I was recently acknowledged by the DCMA Contract Integrity Center for my contribution with the recovery of $21.8 million dollars, so moments like this confirm that agency opportunities are endless. It brings me great pride to be a part of the DCMA workforce.



Over the years, DCMA technology has improved. We are more standardized and automated. There are more resources, systems, and tools that the contracting community can use to be more efficient. I am excited about all the improvements and technological investments DCMA is making to continue to improve our processes. I am also excited to see how the work environment will evolve with more remote positions.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters. We are the eyes and ears for our warfighters because we manage contracts worth millions of dollars. We ensure warfighters receive the quality products they need to protect our country, as quickly as possible, and at value throughout the acquisition lifecycle. Our warfighters can feel more at ease knowing the products they receive will be held to high standards because we take pride in providing outstanding performance in everything we do.



My goal this year is to challenge myself and take more opportunities to enhance my career. As part of that I goal, I wanted to learn and experience working on a different team. I am so grateful I was given the opportunity by the Contract Lifecycle Management Center leaders to complete a detail assignment with the closeout center. I am inspired to continue to lead my team to finding contract administration strategies that improve processes and deliver value to our warfighters.



My future career goals include continuing to broaden my contracting knowledge via certifications, rotations and new job opportunities.



My favorite hobbies include do-it-yourself projects, hiking, and learning new recipes. Something unique about me is that I am the first member of my family to graduate from college and receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree. I inspired my two younger siblings to attend and graduate from college.