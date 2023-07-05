Rosemount, Minn., resident earns Corps of Engineers recognition

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently selected Patrick Moes, Rosemount, Minnesota, resident, and district deputy public affairs chief, as the Mississippi Valley Division public affairs officer of the year.



The division presents this annual award to the top public affairs officer within the division’s six districts. Moes received the award in recognition of his leadership, dedication and devotion to duty. As a public affairs specialist for the past 24 years, Moes has helped hundreds of thousands of citizens learn more about the Corps of Engineers while providing critical public safety information during numerous disasters.



Moes’ accomplishments last year included volunteering to support the Corps of Engineers at the national level by deploying in support of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and Sheyenne River and Rainy River flood response efforts and working closely with district leadership to keep both the public and district employees informed during these events. He made improvements to increase traffic and visibility to the district’s website and executed one of the most robust media relations programs in the entire Corps of Engineers.



Moes’ high-quality public affairs products have been featured on Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency and White House social media platforms, as well as shared by the media and the public, bringing high visibility to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally, Moes’ mentored people across the Corps of Engineers and internationally through the Department of Defense Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness Program. He is applauded and well known for his leadership abilities.



“Patrick is one of the hardest working, talented and level-headed public affairs practitioners in the business,” said Shannon Bauer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, public affairs chief and Moes’ supervisor. “He always puts the public and his customers first. We are absolutely lucky to have him with us here at the St. Paul District!”

