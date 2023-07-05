My FM&C Story: Jean Kwon

Photo By Matt Leonard | Joining in February 2023, Jean Kwon, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of...... read more read more Photo By Matt Leonard | Joining in February 2023, Jean Kwon, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller), brought with her a fresh perspective to the organization charged with resourcing America’s Army. For Kwon, that perspective began taking shape while she served in the Peace Corps in China where she saw firsthand the role of volunteers and the positive impact they can make on impoverished communities. see less | View Image Page

Joining in February 2023, Jean Kwon, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller), brought with her a fresh perspective to the organization charged with resourcing America’s Army. For Kwon, that perspective began taking shape while she served in the Peace Corps in China where she saw firsthand the role of volunteers and the positive impact they can make on impoverished communities.



In addition to her experience with the Peace Corps, Kwon attributes her passion for public service to her family. “My grandmother worked for the U.S. Army in Korea for over two decades, allowing my family to immigrate to the United States before I was born,” said Kwon. “The opportunity to now work for the Army and give back for what they provided to our family is a great feeling!”



Prior to joining OASA (FM&C), Kwon worked for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee where she focused on international development and diplomacy. New to both OASA (FM&C) and the Army, Kwon is leaning-forward, looking to learn as much as she can while remaining respectful of current Army processes and customs.



Being a naturally competitive person, Kwon sees teamwork and communication as key to the Army “winning” at the financial statement audit. “My goal is to help establish a culture where people are communicating across directorates or commands, and they embrace that team mentality,” Kwon said. “I hope to help develop the necessary communications systems or channels that can help FM&C improve these areas but understand that cultural change takes time.”



Kwon says she is gaining a deeper appreciation for how funding fits into the larger picture and how it connects to other government programs and policies. She hopes to continue bringing her new perspectives to the table and being a facilitator of change moving forward.