    Detroit District accepting entries for annual photo contest

    2022 USACE, Detroit District Photo Contest Winner

    Courtesy Photo | Sam Laud transiting the federally maintained Manistee River. Photo by Chris...... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Story by Emily Schaefer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT- The Detroit District invites photographers to enter its 8th annual photo contest highlighting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites across the Great Lakes.

    The top 12 photographs highlighting Detroit District Great Lakes projects such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal channels and harbors will earn a spot in the 2024 downloadable calendar. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 21, with winners determined by social media vote. The Soo Locks Visitors Center Association will award the top three photographers a plaque featuring their photo.

    “We really look forward to connecting with our community through the photo contest every year,” said District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle. “It is a great way to appreciate the amazing places that we all live and work.”

    Officials will upload digital photo submissions to an album on the Detroit District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict/ July 25, and tally public voting through ‘likes’ until 9:00 a.m. August 4.

    By entering the contest, participants agree to abide by official contest instructions and rules, found on the district website at: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Media/Photo-Contest/. Interactive maps of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, harbors and civil works projects are available: shorturl.at/iwyM5 and shorturl.at/hoCN4.

    For more details, contact Emily Schaefer, Detroit District public affairs specialist, 313-226-4681.

    -30-

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    2022 USACE, Detroit District Photo Contest Winner

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Detroit District
    Photo Contest

