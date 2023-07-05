Fort Drum Bike Rodeo promotes a fun, safe summer for young cyclists

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 12, 2023) -- Children peddled through a series of safety lanes, practicing their turns, hand signals, stops and other skills during the annual Bike Rodeo on July 12.



Hosted by Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff, the event featured a fun and challenging safety course to help youths and their parents learn about bike safety and the rules of the road.



Attendees also could register for a free bike giveaway and check out the new e-Bikes that will be available to rent at Outdoor Recreation.



“Our annual Bike Rodeo is simply a fun-filled event for the children of Fort Drum to practice their riding skills on our obstacle course and learn important bike-riding safety tips along the way,” said Kirk Davis, Fort Drum FMWR marketing chief.



The nine-lane course began with a bike check and helmet fitting and ended with refreshments and games.



Jacob Soulant, 4, completed the course a record six times, stopping each time to play some miniature golf before getting back on his bike.



“We just took his training wheels off on Friday, so this seems to be right up his alley,” said his mom, Samantha. “He’s very excited now that he can keep up with his brother.”



She said that Jacob has a good understanding about looking both ways before going on the road, and how to use hand signals. They also put out the “Slow, Children Playing” sign on the street to alert drivers.



“But when we yell, ‘Car,’ the kids scoot onto the sidewalk,” she said.



Another community safety event for Soldiers and family members is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 when the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program staff hosts the 3rd annual Summer Safety at the Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Enrichment Center on 4th Armored Division Drive.



For more information on that event, call (315) 772-5914 or visit www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP.

