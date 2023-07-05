CCAD Sergeant Major guest speaker at global safety day

With the theme, “Communication is Key,” LyondellBasell refinery held its 2023 Global Safety Day June 20, and Corpus Christi Army Depot Sgt. Maj. Jon Trawick was the guest speaker.

Global Safety Day celebrated 514 accident-free days at LyondellBasell refinery. Upon entering Corpus Christi, one will observe the magnificent oil refineries. At night the refineries are a scintillating vision.

During his remarks, Trawick shared the history of CCAD and talked about modern-day operations, focusing on how safety is incorporated into every step of the process.

"The depot is an organic facility to the Army and that's important because, without the depots, the government must rely on profit-driven original equipment manufacturers,” Trawick said. “We are the nation's insurance policy, providing assurance that our sustainment will keep pace with the nation's demand."

Army civilians and Soldiers must also take annual safety training with communication being the key factor in any given situation.

Trawick continued, "To be an effective communicator, you must empathize and relate to the workers around you. This can be accomplished by listening to understand, also known as active listening,"

Douglas McBroom, Lyondell site coordinator and health, safety, and environmental specialist said, “This event is hosting 450 facility employees and contractors across the Coastal Bend. The sheer importance of communication between the sender and the receiver could result in a fatal accident if proper 'how copy' (feedback) isn't acknowledged."

Trawick echoed McBroom’s comments on the importance of communication.

"Safety relies on effective communication, especially in dangerous and ambiguous situations," Trawick concluded. “There is never a time to rest with safety, take an active approach and hold each other accountable."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 13:43 Story ID: 449010 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US