USS Essex Sailor receives the 2022 Honorable J. William Middendorf II Award

DALLAS, Texas. (Jun. 28, 2023) A native of Richmond, California, and machinist mate assigned to engineering department aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) received the Navy League of the United States 2022 Honorable J. William Middendorf II award for engineering excellence during an award ceremony in Dallas, Texas June 14, 2023.



Machinist Mate 1st Class Francisco Cejajimenez was the recipient of the award for his outstanding leadership and professional competence required while assigned to a deployed ship.



From December of 2021 to November of 2022, Cejajimenez led 39 propulsion plant Sailors through a Western Pacific deployment, Rim of the Pacific exercise, Board of Inspection and Survey review and a maintenance period.



“I attribute the award to the success of engineering department and all of the work from the main propulsion Sailors” said Cejajimenez. “They do so much for the ship and it goes unnoticed. I believe this award highlights their hard work and everything we do in the steam plant for Essex.”



Joining the Navy in 2006, Cejajimenez is a highly sought-out subject matter expert in the community and is recognized by his team for his abilities as a seasoned Sailor and engineering officer of the watch.



“It is rare to find a Sailor with the work ethic and pure technical competency that Cejajimenez brings to the Department, he represents unselfish dedication to his division and community, constantly training and improving the material condition of his ship,” said Cmdr. David Byrne, Essex chief engineer. “He can operate multiple steam ships, and this is extremely rare, he is one of our best engineering officers of the watch, and I trust him implicitly to make the right decisions on the deckplates.”



“My thoughts when I won the award, I was extremely humbled,” said Cejajimenez. “I did not know much about the award or the Navy League, but now that I understand who they are and what they do it makes me feel proud to have won the award.”



The Navy League of the United States is a national organization of 27,000 members and 180 councils throughout the United States and overseas. Each year, the Navy League of the United States presents awards in recognition of outstanding individual achievements in leadership, maritime affairs, scientific progress, engineering excellence, logistics competence, excellence in intelligence, and service to community and country.



Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard.



