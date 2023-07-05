Vermont National Guard and Urban Search and Rescue Teams Assist in Flood Response Efforts

Courtesy Photo | The Vermont National Guard Soldiers quick reaction force worked with North Carolina...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Vermont National Guard Soldiers quick reaction force worked with North Carolina and Massachusetts urban search and recues teams to rescue and relocate 27 people and their pets in Cambridge. The Vermont National Guard was activated to support Vermont Emergency Management in response to flooding from heavy storms. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Paul Pennoyer and Staff Sgt. Neils Huisman, Vermont National Guard, used Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) to provide aid to flood-affected residents, their efforts resulted in the successful rescue and relocation to safer areas away from the flood zone.



"The damage and flooding was extensive,” said Huisman, quick reaction force member, who is also a member of the 40th Army Band, Garrison Support Command. “We are glad that we were able to help people and assist the fast water rescue teams from North Carolina and Massachusetts."



Vermont has experienced significant flood damage, with two months' worth of rainfall occurring within a mere two-day period. As families and pets found themselves in need of evacuation, the Vermont National Guard was activated on state active-duty orders to assist with flood response and search and rescue operations.



"It was fantastic to see the emergency management community as a whole come together to support the town of Cambridge,” said 1st Lt. Pennoyer, the commander of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, Garrison Support Command. “The inter-agency operability was unparalleled, and it was an honor to support these fast water rescue teams accomplish the mission."