NSWC Dahlgren Division’s Cheryl Henry Shines Bright in all She Does for the Warfighter”

As a King George native, Cheryl Henry always had a sense of wonder about the kind of work that was happening at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD).



“At a young age, I wanted to know exactly what NSWCDD was doing and how I could get involved in supporting their mission,” Henry said.



She joined the NSWCDD workforce in 2016 and currently serves as a Littoral Combat Ship Surface Warfare Mission Package (SUW MP) configuration manager and deputy project manager within the Weapons Control and Integration Department.



Henry attended Liberty University and earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies. Her faith has always been a motivator in her professional work ethics and in her personal life. Henry has a vast background in configuration management and database development and has achieved several certifications to further her professional expertise.



As a SUW MP configuration manager, Henry ensures the configuration is accurate, tracked and managed so that the warfighter has the correct hardware and software needed to complete its mission.



In her deputy project manager role, Henry aids and oversees the software development for the SUW MP to ensure the development cycle adheres to department policy for technical rigor and product quality while maintaining the sponsor’s expectations for cost, schedule and performance.



She also stepped up to apply her extensive configuration management and acquisition program background to help backfill and train up as the new SUW MP configuration management lead, making her a strong asset to her branch and division.



“To support the Navy and its missions, means an immense amount to me,” Henry said. “What a rewarding feeling it is to see our software and modules out there functioning in the Navy fleet and the work that we do in-house supporting the warfighter and our country.”



Henry is known for her hard work mentality amongst her colleagues and works to provide the very best for her department. She received commendation for her substantial attention to detail and always having a timeliness delivery on tasking.



Her task accomplishments are evident through her participation in the various Technical Review Boards and Working Group meetings for her department. It is fair to say that Henry is setting the pace and expectations high for the team.



“As a people person, the part of my job that I enjoy the most is that I interface with so many different people at all levels,” said Henry. “I have learned a ton from my connections that I have made through the years at NSWCDD and made some long lasting friendships.”



Henry has dedicated over 18 years of service to SUW MP and embraces the reward factor and leadership her role brings, attributing her father has a great influence in her work ethic. Henry emphasized that she is happy to be recognized, but does not need the attention.



“I always tell my daughter to shine bright and be legendary,” Henry said. She explained that this is a mantra she holds close to her work and personal life. “It’s important to let your light shine and let your work speak for itself.”



With an urge to assist her team, Henry always looks to see how she can contribute to her peers. Henry demonstrates true leadership in her role and in the molding of her legacy at Dahlgren. “A true leader is someone who listens and finds solutions that work for everyone,” said Henry.



For someone who prefers to be in the background, Henry is making the impact to put herself in the front line. She continues to shine in all that she does, drawing admiration and setting the bar high.