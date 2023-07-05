MANAMA, Bahrain – Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, held a 50-minute video conference with nearly a dozen shipping industry representatives July 12.



Cooper discussed the current maritime security environment and ongoing efforts to increase force presence with partners to deter threats to commercial shipping and reassure regional mariners. He also emphasized the importance of sharing information and enhancing communication among all mariners. During responses to questions from participants, Cooper expressed NAVCENT’s strong commitment to closer collaboration and regional maritime security and stability.



NAVCENT previously hosted a call with shipping industry representatives May 17, following unlawful merchant vessel seizures by Iran in and near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has since increased the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the key strait to bolster vigilance and presence in collaboration with global allies and regional partners.



NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 10:53 Story ID: 448972 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout for Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Vice Adm. Brad Cooper’s Video Conference with Shipping Industry Representatives, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.