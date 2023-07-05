NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Roof Repair/Replacement at Various Sites onboard Naval Station Newport

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Enfield Enterprise LLC, Springfield, Massachusetts, a $24,146,635, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for roofing repair and/or replacement at various sites onboard Naval Station Newport, Newport, Rhode Island.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and all option periods, is $24,146,635. Work will be performed in Newport, Rhode Island, and is expected to be complete by July 2028.



Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Operation and Maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award to fulfill the minimum guarantee, and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with four proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0050).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



