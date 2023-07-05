PCS "Delayed not Cancelled"

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- A Permanent Change of Station order was released by Headquarters Air Force on July 11, 2023, stating delays on PCS orders with projected departure dates of August or later.



The 377th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight at Kirtland Air Force Base has initiated a plan to assist those who will be affected by this change.



“The most important thing Kirtland members must know is that this is a delay, NOT cancellation,” said Tech. Sgt. Garrick Youngberg, 377th Force Support Squadron, chief of career development. “The Air Force is simply stretching out its 2023 fiscal year budget to last until the next year [FY 2024].”



PCS costs are higher than budgeted, and the end strength and inventory profile used in 2020 to build the FY23 budget was lower than expected. The Air Force also made investments in recruiting and retention bonuses to address recruiting challenges and enhance retention.



“We are actively gathering metrics and pulling data of those military members who will be affected,” stated Master Sgt. Ieisha M. Bland, 377th FSS MPF flight chief “We intend to have this done by the next 48 hours. However, please understand these budget actions do NOT affect members who already have orders in hand.”



Members of Kirtland who are impacted by this temporary pause will receive communication from the MPF. They will be provided with instructions and updates regarding their status.



“This is our top priority at the moment. We understand the concern, but we ask the Kirtland community to give the MPF some time to reach out to impacted members first. Overwhelming the MPF with calls and visits will only slow the process down for those most affected,” said Capt. Severino Reyes, 377th FSS MPF commander. “Members are recommended to work with their embedded CSS personnel first prior to contacting the MPF directly if they have questions.



The FY 2023 budget also impacts the Selective Retention Bonus Program and the Regular Air Force Aviation Program. Effective July 11, 2023, the SRB program has been temporarily paused. If you received SRB prior to this date, you will receive the bonus as promised. However, any applications submitted after this date will not be processed. The AvB, which opened on June 6, 2023, will be temporarily paused to undergo restructuring for the 2024 FY.



Airmen who have specific questions, call the Total Force Service Center at 210-565-0102, or toll-free at 800-525-0102.



*Editor’s Note: These actions will not affect Space Force Guardian PCS moves, bonuses and special pay.

