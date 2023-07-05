Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey open now

    Community Strengths &amp; Themes Assessment survey

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Story

    8th Army

    The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of issues related to your thoughts on quality of life, health, safety, and readiness at your local Army post. Take the Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey and change your community! There’s a different survey for each area in Korea. Click on the link to your area to take your local survey and make a difference. Open to Soldiers and Civilians. The survey will expire at the end of September so don’t wait to make your voice heard.

    Areas 1 and 2 (U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey):
    https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137454019CF57

    Camp Humphreys:
    https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137453853057D

    Area 4 (USAG Daegu):
    https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137452D234522

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 02:49
    Story ID: 448945
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey open now, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Community Strengths &amp; Themes Assessment survey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT