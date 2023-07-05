Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey open now

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of issues related to your thoughts on quality of life, health, safety, and readiness at your local Army post. Take the Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey and change your community! see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of issues related to your thoughts on quality of life, health, safety, and readiness at your local Army post. Take the Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey and change your community! There’s a different survey for each area in Korea. Click on the link to your area to take your local survey and make a difference. Open to Soldiers and Civilians. The survey will expire at the end of September so don’t wait to make your voice heard.



Areas 1 and 2 (U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey):

https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137454019CF57



Camp Humphreys:

https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137453853057D



Area 4 (USAG Daegu):

https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137452D234522