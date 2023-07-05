The U.S. Army wants to know what YOU think! Help develop a deeper understanding of issues related to your thoughts on quality of life, health, safety, and readiness at your local Army post. Take the Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey and change your community! There’s a different survey for each area in Korea. Click on the link to your area to take your local survey and make a difference. Open to Soldiers and Civilians. The survey will expire at the end of September so don’t wait to make your voice heard.
Areas 1 and 2 (U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey):
https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137454019CF57
Camp Humphreys:
https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137453853057D
Area 4 (USAG Daegu):
https://usaphcapps.amedd.army.mil/Survey/se/251137452D234522
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 02:49
|Story ID:
|448945
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Strengths & Themes Assessment survey open now, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT