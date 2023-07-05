Linebacker of the Week: SrA Thomas Giglio

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 5, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 5, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an EOD team member, Giglio provides threat mitigation for six geographically separated units, seven airframes and 165,000 personnel in support of Bomber Task Force. He is an equipment custodian and maintains 13 unit training codes for worldwide support and contingency response for Pacific Air Forces, keeping agile combat employment capabilities. He assists with the support of protective details of the United States Secret Service and Department of State, providing detection of explosive and hazardous devices to protect the President of the United States, Vice President of the United States and foreign dignitaries. Giglio is also a vehicle control officer for the flight and tracks and maintains five response vehicles, ensuring the unexploded ordnance mission can be accomplished.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in April 2022, Giglio started as an EOD operations coordinator. During this time, he drafted and updated memorandums of understanding for the island of Guam, providing uninterrupted operations for $8 billion worth of Joint Region Marianas construction projects. Furthermore, he became the subject matter expert on counter improvised explosive device equipment tactics, techniques and procedures to ensure team leader guides were up to date and ensured unhindered response capabilities.



“I really enjoy the Air Force, especially with the job I have,” said Giglio. “It definitely would not be the same if I had a different job.”



Giglio acknowledged the need of his expertise and filled the role of a noncommissioned officer to keep the operations section stable. He recognized deficiencies and corrected them as he noted them. He ensured the flight could accomplish the mission and would not be hindered by on-hand shortfalls. He developed a recall capability that enabled the team to respond within a moment’s notice for responses and mobility purposes. His experience and ability to multitask enabled him to pave a path for his peers to witness the true exhibit of a multi-capable Airman. He will soon be the next candidate to be a team leader and will use his complex mind to defeat future threats.



“My experience here has been significantly better compared to my last base because there’s actual EOD work to be done here,” said Giglio. “I always work hard because of the way my parents raised me and it is better than doing nothing.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Giglio!