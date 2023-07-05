USS Patriot Participates in JMSDF Sasebo District Summer Festival

SASEBO, Japan – The Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) arrived at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, July 8 after a short underway period from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan for a port visit and to participate in the annual JMSDF Sasebo District Summer Festival.



This year’s festival celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District. Throughout the event, Sailors assigned to Patriot provided public tours of the ship for more than 1,100 people. Patriot, the only American ship to participate in this year’s event, was one of multiple static displays of various ships, vehicles, and aircraft from different Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) units.



"Sasebo Summer Festival provided Patriot and her crew the ability to support and give back to the Sasebo Community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Pete Bue, Patriot’s Commanding Officer. “With over 1,100 visitors, my crew was able to interact with the community as well as our JMSDF counterparts with resounding success. Events such as the Sasebo Summer Festival provide great opportunities to demonstrate the cooperation and partnership between the United States Armed Forces, the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and the local populations.”



Aside from ship tours, events included music performances by Japan Self-Defense Force bands, aircraft displays, and JSDF equipment displays and demonstrations were also part of the celebration. The U.S. Navy regularly participates in events with the JMSDF to foster positive relationships with its Japanese counterparts and the people of Japan.



Patriot, part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 (MCMRON 7) and Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility conducting mine countermeasure operations to support preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

