71st EOD Change of Command Ceremony

FORT CARSON, Co. — Col. Michael Schoonover relinquished duties as the commander of 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Group to Col. Brennan Fitzgerald during a ceremony July 11th, 2023, at Richert Field, Fort Carson, Colorado.



Brig. Gen. Daryl Hood, commanding general of 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) presided over the ceremony. Schoonover accepted the group’s colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Markgraf, 71st EOD, handed them over to Hood, representing the end of his command. Hood then passed the colors on to Fitzgerald, signifying the beginning of his command. The incoming commander then returned the colors to Markgraf, acknowledging their new partnership as the group’s command team.



Schoonover deflected the credit and praised his Soldiers. “I could not have been successful without the support of the entire team here in 71st [EOD],” he said. “So thanks guys."



Schoonover also addressed Fitzgerald, the incoming commander. “Don’t be a boss, be a leader,” said Schoonover. “Don’t try to be perfect, just be human.”



The 71st EOD mission is to deploy and conduct operations in support of combatant commanders or other government agencies to counter CBRNE and weapons of mass destruction threats.



Fitzgerald is taking on a vast area of responsibility with 71st EOD units spread across 11 major installations and mission responsibilities in 23 states as well as overseas contingencies.



“Michael Schoonover is a legend in our small EOD community. There's not a more passionate leader I could wish to follow into command,” said Fitzgerald. “To all the members and families of the 71st EOD Group, I am honored to have this incredible opportunity to serve alongside and lead you. Your contributions to the legacy of this organization do not go unnoticed and I am excited to see where we can go from here. I will strive everyday to be the leader that you deserve.”



Change of command ceremonies are a military tradition that represent a transfer of authority and responsibility for units or commands. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors, which is the guidon or organizational flag of the unit and represents the organization and its commander. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.



