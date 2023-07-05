NFL Player Devin LLoyd host youth football camp on Fort Stewart

Photo By Pvt. Benjamin Hale | Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd poses with the winners of the junior group...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Benjamin Hale | Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd poses with the winners of the junior group of attendees at Fort Stewart, Georgia July 11, 2023. Lloyd gave away medals, football cards, a jersey, and other prizes and gifts to children of military families as part of a two day football camp. (U.S. Army Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale) see less | View Image Page

Devin LLoyd, a linebacker in his second year for the Jacksonville Jaguars, hosted a free youth football camp for children on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 10th and 11th. Based in Jacksonville 2 hours away, the Jaguars are the closest NFL team to Fort Stewart.





During the two day camp, Lloyd and other volunteer coaches from the Fort Stewart area taught over 150 children from ages six to fourteen some of the basics of football as well as having team and individual competitions.





Lloyd was drafted by the Jaguars with the 27th pick in the 2022 draft and recorded 115 tackles and 3 interceptions in his rookie season last year. This was Lloyd’s second time hosting his own camp.





Lloyd was a military child growing up himself with both of his parents serving in the Navy. “Growing up it was just a military household, my dad would go on deployments at times. So I understand the difficulties of growing up in a military household.” explained Lloyd.





On the camp's first day the campers were split up by age groups and put into different teams.



The campers participated in different stations and drills as Lloyd rotated through the stations playing and interacting with all the teams.





“To be out here playing a sport that I love, with kids I can relate to growing up, I mean this is great.” Said Lloyd.





The second day mostly consisted of competitions and scrimmages where the kids raced each other and teams played, ending in winners from each age group. The second day ended with an award ceremony for the kids where they received award certificates, medals and autographed pictures.







Lloyd and the Jaguars will start training camp on the 25th of July. The Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record last year and ended the regular season on a five game winning streak and were the 2022 AFC South Champions.