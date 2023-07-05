Delta 11 welcomes new commander

Photo By Ethan Johnson | Members of Space Delta 11 stand at parade rest during the Delta’s change of command...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Johnson | Members of Space Delta 11 stand at parade rest during the Delta’s change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 7, 2023. Delta 11 is responsible for delivering realistic, threat-informed test and training resources to U.S. Space Force, joint, and coalition space operators via live, virtual, and constructive threat replication, leveraging the National Space Test and Training Complex across multiple space warfighting disciplines. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Space Delta 11 welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, on July 7, 2023.



U.S. Space Force Col. Jay Steingold succeeded U.S. Space Force Col. Kyle Pumroy during the ceremony, which was officiated by Space Training and Readiness Command commander, Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton.



“Delta 11 is at the heart of our readiness mission,” said Bratton. “For the SpOC [Space Operations Command] Delta commanders sitting here, if they go to combat, it's our job to ensure they are ready, and the range and aggressor squadrons do exactly that, all day, every day. This is not just for the Space Force but for the joint force. Their customers span the Department of Defense, whether it's range support or aggressor support, and the readiness of the joint force depends upon this team that’s here today.”



A 1992 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Steingold served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 30 years to include assignments as a naval flight officer, commanding officer of a Naval Weapons Station and as the exercise director of RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise.



In 2022, Steingold became a Guardian in the U.S. Space Force and assumed the role of Chief, Satellite Communications Mission Area Team onboard Headquarters Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. He oversaw all military and commercial SATCOM integration, requirements, and Space Delta 8’s operational readiness.



As the commander of Delta 11, Steingold is responsible for delivering realistic, threat-informed test and training resources to U.S. Space Force, joint, and coalition space operators via live, virtual, and constructive threat replication, leveraging the National Space Test and Training Complex across multiple space warfighting disciplines.



In his inaugural address as Delta commander, Steingold articulated his vision for the team.



“To the Guardians, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines now under my charge, you share a huge burden with me by wearing the Delta 11 insignia,” he said. “To be on this team means you are among the cream of the crop, and I, via your Skippers, will hold you to account, both professionally and personally. I am here to ensure that our Guardians and joint warfighters get the most realistic and relevant training we can provide via our ranges and adversary capabilities in order to hone those skills needed to fight and win against our most daunting threats across space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum if and when called upon.”



“By way of our people, our kit, and soon our ever-expanding National Space Test and Training Complex, Delta 11 will emerge as the service’s preeminent cadre of space mission operators and professional adversaries. We will think, act, and operate differently to meet that mark,” he continued.



In Pumroy’s outgoing address, he thanked the men and women of Delta 11 for their immense contributions and accomplishments since activating the Delta two years ago.



“The Radicals of Delta 11 have accomplished so much since activation two years ago … I could literally list dozens of first-evers,” Pumroy said. “This is a team with a culture that abhors stove pipes, is committed to team success rather than individual success, and most importantly, is outwardly focused on building better warfighters for our nation. Nothing we do is about us, it’s about the blue being so good at what they do that they can say to our adversaries, ‘we’re better than you, and you know it.’”



“There’s no greater honor imaginable than serving with you all. It’s incredible to be able to trust in you all to drive us to success,” Pumroy concluded.