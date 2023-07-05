Eisenhower Army Medical Center welcomes new commander

Photo By Scott Speaks | Photo By John Corley | Col. Heidi Mon relinquishes command of Eisenhower Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Scott Speaks | Photo By John Corley | Col. Heidi Mon relinquishes command of Eisenhower Army Medical Center to Col. James Pairmore during a July 11 change of command ceremony hosted by BG Mary Krueger, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East. see less | View Image Page

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Colonel James G. Pairmore assumed command of Eisenhower Army Medical Center during a change of command ceremony July 11 on Barton Field.



Pairmore replaced Col. Heidi P. Mon, who led Eisenhower’s COVID response efforts as they expanded patient capacity three separate times and received patients from across the Medical Readiness Command, East footprint. She also helped roll out the Department of Defense’s electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, and returned the hospital’s access to care back to standard appointments in less than two months after the initial transition.



During her tenure, Mon oversaw Eisenhower’s participation as the main effort during the inaugural full-scale mobilization and readiness exercise, Operation Eastern Phoenix, setting the stage on how Army Medicine supports large scale combat operations. Col. Mon also helped transition business operations to the Defense Health Agency to further develop the Augusta health care market.



Col. Mon leaves Eisenhower to become the Deputy Corps Chief for the Medical Service Corps in Falls Church, Virginia.



Col. Pairmore now leads Eisenhower after commanding the Joint Medical Unit, Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina. He addressed the Eisenhower team during his remarks. “It is an honor to join you as you provide 5-star health care, train the next generation of Army medicine, build readiness and project medical power worldwide. I will strive to be your chief enabler and I am already your biggest fan.”



Pairmore entered the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1986, serving as an airborne infantryman and scout/observer in the 6th Light Infantry Division at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He completed the Special Forces Medic Course in 1991, with subsequent assignment to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He then served in the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Moore (formerly Benning), Georgia as a sergeant first class from 1994 to 1996 where he was accepted into the Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program.



COL Pairmore received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Medical Specialist Corps as a Physician Assistant at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning), Georgia in 1998. His initial assignments were with the 1st Battalion (Air Assault) 503rd Infantry Regiment at Camp Casey Korea, 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment in Savannah, Georgia, and 5th Ranger Training Battalion in Dahlonega, Georgia.



His previous assignments include Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty (formerly Bragg), North Carolina; Senior Physician Assistant and Chief of Medical Training in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Special Assistant to the Army Surgeon General on the Commander’s Initiative Group, Falls Church, Virginia; Commander of the Public Health Activity-Hawaii at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 14th Combat Support Hospital Commander at Fort Moore, Georgia deploying the unit to Iraq from October 2019 to June 2020.



COL Pairmore’s operational assignments include operations Provide Comfort II, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.



COL Pairmore holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska and Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His military education includes the AMEDD Basic Course, AMEDD Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College.