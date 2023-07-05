Fort Sill celebrates 105th birthday of the Warrant Officer branch: Honoring the quiet professionals

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 11, 2023) — In a special tribute to the “quiet professionals and “keeper of the keys” of the United States Army, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill celebrated the Warrant Officers 105th birthday.



Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill acting commander, highlighted the significance of Army warrant officers, emphasizing their expertise and the importance of their contributions.



"On this momentous occasion, we gather to commemorate 105 years of the warrant officer, a testament to their distinguished legacy," said Morgan. “



Morgan underscored the profound importance of Army warrant officers and their role as subject matter experts. He acknowledged their unique ability to impart knowledge and emphasized how their expertise and experience make them invaluable resources to the entire military community. Their commitment to continuous learning and professional development positions them as trusted advisors and leaders, he said.



"Who do I turn to for our toughest, most complex challenges? Warrant officers. Because you’re the subject matter experts. You’re the quiet professionals who have made a profound impact on all of us throughout your careers," said Morgan.



Established July 9, 1918, the Army Warrant Officer Corps has a long and distinguished history of serving the nation with exceptional skill, unwavering commitment and unparalleled expertise.



As we honor their contributions, let us delve into the remarkable journey and the indelible importance of Army warrant officers.



The inception of the Army Warrant Officer Corps can be traced back to the dire need for highly specialized technical personnel during World War I. Recognizing the need for a unique rank that bridged the gap between commissioned officers and enlisted personnel, the U.S. Congress authorized the creation of the warrant officer position. This pivotal decision laid the foundation for a corps that would become an indispensable asset to the U.S. Army.



Warrant officers are distinguished by their technical expertise, leadership abilities, and deep commitment to their craft. They are highly trained professionals who excel in a specific occupational field, serving as technical experts and advisors to commanders at all levels, said Morgan. Their vast knowledge and experience make them essential contributors to mission success across various Army branches, from aviation and engineering to military intelligence, special operations and, of course, field artillery and air defense artillery.



The Army Warrant Officer Corps embodies the principles of lifelong learning and professional development, said Morgan. Warrant officers continuously pursue education and training opportunities to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and evolving military tactics. Through their dedication to ongoing self-improvement, they consistently enhance their capabilities and remain invaluable assets to their units and the Army as a whole.



The significance of Army warrant officers extends far beyond their technical expertise. Their leadership abilities and mentorship play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of soldiers. As experienced professionals, they provide guidance and support to their subordinates, fostering a culture of excellence and high standards within the military community.



Moreover, warrant officers contribute significantly to the cohesion between commissioned officers and enlisted personnel. Their unique position allows them to bridge the gap, serving as liaisons and facilitators, ensuring effective communication and cooperation between different ranks and branches.



Throughout their distinguished history, Army warrant officers have earned numerous accolades and demonstrated exceptional valor in combat. Their courage, resourcefulness and resilience have been evident in countless conflicts, from World War II and the Korean War to the more recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Warrant officers continue to exemplify the Army's core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage, Morgan said.



“As we celebrate the Army Warrant Officer Corps, it is essential to reflect upon the invaluable contributions of these quiet professionals,” said Morgan. “Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence are instrumental in shaping the Army's success.”



Let us pay tribute to the Army's keeper of the keys, those quiet professionals — the warrant officers, who embody the highest standards of professionalism and serve as the backbone of the Army. Their unwavering dedication and selfless service ensure the safety and security of our nation.



“Here’s to the last 105 years and cheers to the next 105 years,” Morgan finished. “Their expertise and experience make them invaluable resources to the entire military community.”

