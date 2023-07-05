59th MDW, VelocityTX partner to advance military research

The 59th Medical Wing recently entered a new partnership with Texas nonprofit organization, VelocityTX, to advance military medical research and development.



In a Military Cooperative Agreement announced in Spring 2023, the 59th MDW’s Chief Scientist’s Office - Science and Technology and VelocityTX, a subsidiary of the Texas Research and Technology Foundation, signed a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA). Through the agreement, the organizations will collaborate to improve patient outcomes on and off the battlefield.



“This partnership will facilitate interaction between the 59th MDW and key members of the San Antonio business community,” explained David Fonseca, VelocityTX chief operating officer.



One example of the agreement’s value is the planned research and development collaborations set to take place at VelocityTX’s Innovation Center located in San Antonio. 59th MDW Science and Technology researchers will have improved access to innovators from private industry, academia, and the nonprofit sector to better address the healthcare needs of military members, their families, and all Defense Health Agency beneficiaries.



VelocityTX also partners with the City of San Antonio to lead the San Antonio Military Medical Innovation (SAMMI) initiative and hosts an annual Military Medical Industry Day conference. These efforts impact medical innovations that enhance and save lives across the globe.



“Working with VelocityTX, we’ll be able to better address military medical capability requirements through cooperative research and development, while supporting the local life science and healthcare community,” explained Dr. Debra Neimeyer, 59th MDW chief scientist.



The TTA will also help civilian organizations by streamlining the process of engaging with San Antonio’s military medical community.



“This agreement greatly enhances our collaborative relationship with the City of San Antonio and its various partners,” continued Neimeyer.



Both Niemeyer and Fonseca said the agreement will accelerate the development of critical battlefield technologies and grow San Antonio’s local bioscience ecosystem.



For more information about the 59th Medical Wing, visit https://wilfordhall.tricare.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:44 Story ID: 448911 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW, VelocityTX partner to advance military research, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.