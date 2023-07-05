USS Carl M. Levin begins Fourth Fleet transit

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) entered U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT) waters in the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of operations (AOR) en route to her homeport July 11.



This transit is part of Levin’s maiden voyage, subsequent to her commissioning held on June 24 in Baltimore, Maryland. The ship is named after Michigan’s longest serving Senator, the late Carl M. Levin, for his years of service as a longtime member and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.



While in the USSOUTHCOM AOR, Levin will conduct multiple theater security cooperation port visits and participate in partner nation engagements.



"We proudly serve aboard USS Carl M. Levin, the fleet's newest Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer,” said Cmdr. Kelly Craft, commanding officer of the USS Levin. “My team and I look forward to spending time in 4th Fleet, experiencing new ports of call, and enhancing relations with our Latin American partners."



Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships that conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence to national security providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface.



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT supports USSOUTHCOM’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean region of building and maintaining steadfast relationships with our Latin American partners and supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South efforts against counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Central and South American waters.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 14:42 Story ID: 448905 Location: US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl M. Levin begins Fourth Fleet transit, by LTJG Jahanna Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.