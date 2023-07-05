Senior Airman Dominic Zboyovksy: A major league team player

Change happens to us all and no one is exempt. Senior Airman Dominic Zboyovksy, maintenance operation flight analyst at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, sought a career change after the coronavirus caused his civilian job to be put on hold for an unspecified amount of time.



Born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, Zboyovksy didn’t immediately enlist into the Air Force Reserve. Even after taking two years of Reserve officer training in college, Zboyovksy pursued an information technology job working with Major League Baseball. Working with the Pittsburgh Pirates Zboyovksy was responsible for accessing control systems and checking the hardware they used to sell tickets.



“It was basically preventative maintenance,” recalled Zboyovksy. “And then being on site just in case anything stopped working to troubleshoot in real time.”



Now, Zboyovksy retrieves, summarizes, and visualizes data from multiple sources to quantify the 911th Airlift Wing’s impact toward the overall Air Force mission. Many of his products are generated for local use but some are provided directly to 4th Air Force leadership. Examples include but are not limited to: data integrity audits, metric synopses, and periodic performance briefings. This ensures senior leaders are briefed on health of fleet issues and impact on long term fleet health.



What Zboyovksy finds most notable about his new job in the Air Force is the personnel. Although working with the MLB allowed Zboyovksy to travel and meet new people, much of the work was remote and he rarely got to interact with other employees.



“In my previous job I was kind of by myself,” said Zboyovksy. “A lot of what I did was on my own. We had weekly calls, but my colleagues were all over the country.”



Master Sgt. Maranda Jordan, maintenance operation superintendent of the 911th Maintenance Group, said Zboyovksy is a good team player and could tell immediately he was intelligent. His knowledge in computer systems helped streamline the shop’s Excel products, making everything run more efficiently, enabling Jordan to focus on the other functional areas of the shop.



“’What can I do? What do you need?’” paraphrased Jordan. “And he just takes it upon himself to get started.”



Zboyovksy has developed relationships with the Airmen and supervisors in his shop. He no longer worries about making a mistake because he knows his teammates are willing to help; which comes as a relief. Due to his performance here at the 911th AW, personnel from other bases are calling to see how they can improve their analytical processes as well.



“When I’m here we are on the same team,” said Zboyovksy. “We are working towards the same mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 Story ID: 448901 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Senior Airman Dominic Zboyovksy: A major league team player, by TSgt James Harris