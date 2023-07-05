IWTC Monterey Holds Captain’s Cup Competition

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Dalton presented the Captain’s Cup trophy to the winning team at their annual competition at the Presidio of Monterey on June 23. see less | View Image Page

By: Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlin Wieland



MONTEREY, Calif. – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC ) Monterey continued its transition to command life, post COVID, with the return of one of its traditional command activities, the annual Captain’s Cup competition.



IWTC Monterey Staff planned and executed a 10-station mental and physical competition, focusing on team building, problem solving, resiliency, friendly competition, and fun.



The event was also a creative and interactive way to complete training outside the constraints of the classroom environment, while inspiring esprit de corps. The 10 events included several less conventional challenges such as a giant Jenga and a memory box race, as well as more traditionally Navy activities such as knot tying, dewatering, and message transmission via semaphore.



Initial entry and fleet returnee Sailors competed together in teams of 12-13 individuals from divisions across the command. The teams were randomly assigned to encourage Sailors to meet and compete with shipmates they may not have previously met. To promote a deeper appreciation of naval heritage, each team was named after a U.S. Naval vessel to highlight their historical significance. Throughout the event, staff personnel asked Sailors to recount historically significant or interesting facts about their team’s assigned vessel.



“I really liked that there was a mix of events and really enjoyed the chance to get with a group of Sailors that I never would have talked to otherwise,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Hayden Baker, a student at IWTC Monterey.



Baker’s team, named after the USS Nautilus, was winner of the day’s event. He said his team’s good attitude was crucial to them winning.



“I think the Captain's Cup was very successful. It allowed students from different languages to get to know each other better and fostered a spirit of teamwork. I enjoyed the variety of activities because it allowed every member of the team to participate and show their strengths. I also think it allowed everyone to take their minds of the stress of school for the afternoon,” said Seaman Shyla Beaver, a student at IWTC Monterey.



IWTC Monterey Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Dalton said he was very pleased with how motivated and team-oriented all of the Sailors were during the event,



“It was nice to see our Sailors interacting with one another outside of the classroom environment, conducting fun activities, and engaging in friendly competition,” said Dalton. “My staff did an amazing job putting the event together, facilitating the activities, and providing great food for everyone.”



At the conclusion of the event, with the command awaiting in their teams, Dalton announced the USS Nautilus team as victorious. Baker and his teammates were presented with a team trophy and first-in-line food privileges for the barbeque.