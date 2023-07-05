Buffalo National Guard Soldier, a veteran of three wars, becomes New York Army Guard's top enlisted leader

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris, a Buffalo native, accepts the flag of the New York...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris, a Buffalo native, accepts the flag of the New York Army National Guard from Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, signifying his new responsibility as the top enlisted Soldier in the 10,800-person organization during ceremonies at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham on July 7, 2023. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther see less | View Image Page

Latham, New York — Buffalo native Edwin Garris, a veteran of three wars, was named the command sergeant major--the top enlisted leader -- for the 10,800-member New York Army National during a July 7 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, outside Albany.



Garris formerly served as the command sergeant major for the 4,600- member 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



As the New York Army National Guard enlisted leader, Garris serves as the advisor on enlisted Soldier training, education, and quality of life issues to Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York and the commander of the New York Army National Guard.



Garris, Shields said, is well qualified for his new role.



"He has held many challenging positions and has proven himself time and time again, and has earned our trust and confidence," Shields said.



Garris replaced Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski, who is originally from Buffalo but now lives in Clifton Park and is retiring after almost 42 years of military service.



He served in the Persian Gulf War in 1991, in Iraq in 2004 and in Afghanistan in 2008. He has also deployed to Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay.



Garris credited those who he has served with throughout the years for his success as a leader, ranging from other Soldiers-or battle buddies-to senior leaders.



"To our senior general officers, the way you see me, I have not necessarily seen myself, and I thank you for this opportunity," Garris said.



"To all my battles, you have each touched my life and the impact you had was significant," he said.



"To the commanders of our formations, your support means everything," Garris said. "I've been blessed to be part of the Army. I love being a Soldier. It's my greatest honor and best job I've ever had."



"I am very honored to have been selected to this position," Garris said.



"This is a position of great responsibility, and I will be met with a lot of challenges. But rest assured, I am up for the challenge, and I will do my hometown of Buffalo proud."



Garris enlisted in the Army in July 1983 and trained as a field artilleryman. He served as a howitzer crewman in Germany before transferring to the Air Defense Artillery branch in 1987.



In 1990 he deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield and continued to serve through the Persian Gulf War.



Garris separated from active military service in 1994 and joined the New York Army National Guard in 1999.



He served in Guard field artillery positions and deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment as a platoon sergeant.



Returning to New York in March 2005 he was promoted to master sergeant and assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse, serving as an Operations Sergeant.



Garris completed the Infantryman's Course in 2007 and then deployed to Afghanistan as the Operations Sergeant Major for the 2nd Squadron, 101st Calvary Regiment. He became the First Sergeant for the squadron's Charlie Troop after redeployment.



Garris was promoted to sergeant major in May 2009 and assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division as the Division Fires Operations Sergeant Major, graduating from the Sergeant Major Academy in June.



In October 2012 he was assigned to full time duties as the Operations Sergeant Major for the Homeland Response Force for FEMA Region II , team of Guard Soldiers trained to deal with attacks or natural disaster in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.



In October 2013 Garris deployed again, assigned as the 102nd Military Police Battalion Command Sergeant Major to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as the Joint Detention Group senior enlisted leader.



After his return to New York, Garris was selected as the command sergeant major for the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment in Jamaica, from June 2015 until December 2019. In 2020 he was assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division as the Operations Sergeant Major and deployed to Kuwait in support of Army forces I the Middle East



He took over as the top enlisted leader for the 27th Infantry Brigade in 2001.



In civilian life, Garris served as a District Captain for the Buffalo Police Department before retiring in April 2021 and taking on a full-time position with the New York National Guard's Counterdrug Task Force.



His awards and decorations include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal W/ Campaign Star, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.



He is married to his wife Cynthia of 37 years, and the couple have three daughters, LeShante`, Valicity and Angelena.