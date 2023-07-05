NY Army National Guard promotes its newest general officer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Brig. Gen. Sean Flynn reaffirms his commissioning oath from his father, retired...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther | Army Brig. Gen. Sean Flynn reaffirms his commissioning oath from his father, retired Army Col. Walter Flynn following his promotion to general officer and change of command from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, N.Y., July 7, 2023. Flynn moves on to a new position with U.S. Army Europe as the Deputy United States Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther. see less | View Image Page

Sean Flynn, a New York Army National Guard veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and former commander of the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was promoted to brigadier general on July 7.



The promotion took place during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the New York adjutant general who leads all of New York State's military forces, presided over the ceremony and praised Flynn during his remarks.



"Every job, every mission we have asked of you, you have taken and excelled," Shields said.



Flynn, he said, "has held all the key developmental assignments necessary for success as a general officer."



"Today is Sean's first day as a general officer, but I already know he is a multi-star strategic leader. This will not be his last promotion ceremony," Shields said.



"We all know you are the right leader for this job, we wish you the best of luck, and know that if you ever need anything, we are a phone call or email away," Shields added.



In his remarks, Flynn, who began his military career in the Air Force, thanked the Soldiers he has served with.



"I am truly humbled by the achievements of this brigade," Flynn said. "While today's events focus on the senior officers and the senior enlisted leaders of the brigade, we are merely stand-ins for the more than 4,000 dedicated Soldiers that comprise this veteran combat formation of the Army National Guard."



Flynn will be assigned to the U.S. Army European Command as the Deputy United States Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee.



"Sean, as of today, you are no longer just a New York Guardsman, but an ambassador of the entire National Guard. No pressure," Shields said.



At the conclusion of the promotion ceremony, Flynn's father, retired Army Col. Walter Flynn, re-administered his commissioning oath.



During his 27-year career, Flynn deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and also responded to the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.



Flynn served as an Air Force officer from 1994 to 2000, serving as the Public Affairs Officer for the 81st Training Wing in Biloxi, Mississippi and the 354th Fighter Wing in Fairbanks, Alaska.



He joined the New York Army National Guard in 2000 and has served as everything from a platoon leader to company commander, battalion commander, brigade executive officer, division operations officer, and division chief of staff.



He has also served as a full-time Guard officer since 2007, serving as director of plans, operations, and training, as well as a brigade commander.



In his civilian job, Flynn worked in New York City as a financial communications and public relations consultant from 1997 to 2006.



Flynn earned his commission in 1994 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. He holds a Master's in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Bachelor's of Arts in Journalism from the University of Maryland at College Park. He is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the Department of Defense's Joint Public Affairs Officers Course.



His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NATO Medal, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge.



Flynn is the author of The Fighting 69th: From Ground Zero to Baghdad (Viking 2008), a narrative non-fiction account about the evolution of the National Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational force in the wake of the attacks of September 11, 2001.