DOD-Wide Leadership Program Graduates Navy Civilians

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.—— U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (Naval Oceanography) employees—Lonny J. Orth, Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVO) Sensors Branch Head and Dr. John E. Brown, Indo-Pacific Command 3rd & 7th Fleet Representative at Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC)—recently, graduated the Department of Defense (DOD) Executive Leadership Development Program (EDLP).

ELDP—established in 1985—selected 64 future leaders from DOD’s vast pool of talent. The program is intended to expand the capability and capacity of participants to lead with an acumen that is conducive to global roles and missions of DOD.

“An invaluable benefit of ELDP is an incredible network of classmates, instructors, program managers and Senior Executive Service mentors from across the DOD,” Brown said.

Brown and Orth graduated the program in a ceremony conducted at the Pentagon; along with six other Navy personnel.

“ELDP was the most rewarding professional experience of my career,” said Orth. “The places we went, people we met and activities we performed were far beyond any experiential training I’ve had before. The program pushed us beyond our physical and intellectual limits.”

According to DOD’s Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS), ELDP offers a unique style of professional development, placing candidates into learning environments that may be uncomfortable, unfamiliar, and challenging—physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.

“I found new appreciation and respect for all aspects of DOD, including the service components, operational forces, and Fourth Estate that protect our homeland as well as our Allies and Partners,” said Brown. “This program has empowered me to keep a constant focus on improvement and removing barriers.”

Naval Oceanography’s workforce is highly-trained and highly-skilled, requiring its subject matter experts, like Brown and Orth, to seek avenues of professional development—that ultimately grow their personal careers.

“ELDP gave me outstanding preparation for future assignments within Naval Oceanography and DOD,” Brown said. “The skills learned and the self-confidence built will enable me to take on leadership challenges necessary to advance CNMOC’s mission.”

ELDP challenges participants to exceed their current paradigms and examine assumptions, their own capability and participant’s commitment to lead in uncertain and complex settings.

“The result is a Cohort of diverse individuals that have the understanding, skills and personal connections to effectively lead the DoD, now and for decades to come,” said Orth.

During the 10-month program, Brown and Orth traveled to various military locations across DOD and engaged with senior leaders, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians while participating in military readiness activities, offering first-hand perspective of the warfighter.

“I am especially grateful to the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Guardians who have sacrificed to do the hardest warfighting jobs. Nowhere can someone hear about strategic leadership from: four-star flag officers; operations from field-grade officers; deck plate leadership; non-commissioned officers; and experience conditions felt by raw recruits,” Brown said.

DCPAS further explains, ELDP leverages facilitated discussions, experiential learning activities and practical application that focus on deepening self-awareness, leading teams and understanding DOD operations in multi-domain environments.

Below are the names and titles of U.S. Navy personnel who championed ELDP.



Dr. John E. M. Brown

Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command INDOPACOM 3rd/7th Fleet representative.



Mrs. Amanda Burns

Policy Analyst OPNAV N171 Family Programs Section



Mr. Carlos M. Piñero Pabón

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport RI / LCDR US Navy Reserve



Ms. Elizabeth Mitzel

NAVSEA, Program Analyst and Logistics Manager



Mr. Lonny J. Orth

Naval Oceanographic Office, N9 Sensors Branch Head



Ms. Magon A. Paul

Navy Systems Management Activity, Contracting Officer



Dr. Monica R. Senthill

Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Branch Manager for Field Installation Support Branch, Technical Support Division, Information Technology and Cybersecurity Office



LCDR Ashley M. Belyea

Command Services Department Head, Region Legal Service Office Northwest



Naval Oceanography has approximately 2,900 globally distributed military and civilian personnel, who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to guarantee the U.S. Navy’s freedom of action in the physical battlespace from the depths of the ocean to the stars.

